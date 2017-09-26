JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ::Gets purchase order worth about 2.80 billion rupees from JSW Steel ‍​.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :July crude steel production 1.3 million tonnes, down 4 percent.

India's JSW Steel exec says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Offer Seshagiri Rao and Director - Marketing Jayant Acharya speaking to reporters::Says we are confident we will meet our guidance for the year.Says we will make up for less production in Q1 with higher production in coming quarters.Says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter.Says there is a scope for increase in prices in domestic market.Says coking coal and iron ore prices should come down in the current quarter.Says planning to start five iron ore mines this financial year.Says these mines should contribute up to 4.7 million tonnes of iron ore.

India's JSW Steel June qtr consol profit down about 44 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Jsw Steel Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 6.26 billion rupees versus 11.20 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 5.83 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 160.18 billion rupees versus 129.19 billion rupees last year.Says steel demand on track to grow by 5 percent in FY 2018.

JSW Steel Q1 crude steel production 3.91 mln tons

July 5 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production -3.91 million tons in Q1 FY2017-18.

JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka.Says slurry pipeline can be set up within 24 months at an estimated cost of 21 billion rupees.Is exploring feasibility to set up slurry pipelines for transporting coal from coastal Karnataka to Vijayanagar works.Strategic project will enable co to source almost 50% of current requirement of iron ore at Vijayanagar works from outside Karnataka.Will work towards establishing the slurry pipeline in a time bound manner.

JSW Steel approves raising up to 80 bln rupees via NCDs, shares

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says approved raising up to 80 billion rupees via ncd shares.Says approved raising $1 billion via issue of FCCBs, GDRs, ADRs, warrants convertible into shares.

JSW Energy seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - Jsw Energy Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 million.Seeks members' nod to enter transactions with JSW Steel Ltd for value of 80 billion rupees.

JSW Steel says crude steel production of 1.4 mln tonnes in May

June 13 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17.

JSW Steel seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD

June 2 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD.