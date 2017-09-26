Edition:
JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

253.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs258.75
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs259.45
Day's Low
Rs251.40
Volume
934,388
Avg. Vol
4,281,022
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petron Engineering Construction gets purchase order worth about 2.80 bln rupees from JSW Steel ‍​
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 06:47am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ::Gets purchase order worth about 2.80 billion rupees from JSW Steel ‍​.  Full Article

JSW Steel July crude steel production down 4 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:18am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :July crude steel production 1.3 million tonnes, down 4 percent.  Full Article

India's JSW Steel exec says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Offer Seshagiri Rao and Director - Marketing Jayant Acharya speaking to reporters::Says we are confident we will meet our guidance for the year.Says we will make up for less production in Q1 with higher production in coming quarters.Says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter.Says there is a scope for increase in prices in domestic market.Says coking coal and iron ore prices should come down in the current quarter.Says planning to start five iron ore mines this financial year.Says these mines should contribute up to 4.7 million tonnes of iron ore.  Full Article

India's JSW Steel June qtr consol profit down about 44 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 06:03am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Jsw Steel Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 6.26 billion rupees versus 11.20 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 5.83 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 160.18 billion rupees versus 129.19 billion rupees last year.Says steel demand on track to grow by 5 percent in FY 2018.  Full Article

JSW Steel Q1 crude steel production 3.91 mln tons
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 03:37am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production -3.91 million tons in Q1 FY2017-18.  Full Article

JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 02:01am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka.Says slurry pipeline can be set up within 24 months at an estimated cost of 21 billion rupees.Is exploring feasibility to set up slurry pipelines for transporting coal from coastal Karnataka to Vijayanagar works.Strategic project will enable co to source almost 50% of current requirement of iron ore at Vijayanagar works from outside Karnataka.Will work towards establishing the slurry pipeline in a time bound manner.  Full Article

JSW Steel approves raising up to 80 bln rupees via NCDs, shares
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 01:23am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says approved raising up to 80 billion rupees via ncd shares.Says approved raising $1 billion via issue of FCCBs, GDRs, ADRs, warrants convertible into shares.  Full Article

JSW Energy seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 mln
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 03:57am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Jsw Energy Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 million.Seeks members' nod to enter transactions with JSW Steel Ltd for value of 80 billion rupees.  Full Article

JSW Steel says crude steel production of 1.4 mln tonnes in May
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 07:52am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17.  Full Article

JSW Steel seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 08:11am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD.  Full Article

