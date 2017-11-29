Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polish coal miner JSW picks Daniel Ozon as CEO

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA ::Polish state-run coking coal producer JSW says its supervisory board appointed Daniel Ozon as JSW's chief executive officer, effective from Thursday.Ozon has been the company's interim CEO since March.

Kopex unit in consortium signs 43.9 mln zloty net deal with JSW

Nov 21 (Reuters) - KOPEX SA ::ITS UNIT IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH JSW SA << >> FOR SHAFT DEEPENING WORTH IN TOTAL 43.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.

Poland's JSW to reverse most of impairments in Q4 - CEO

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) :Polish state-run coking coal producer JSW expects to reverse in the fourth quarter most of the impairments it booked in the past, Chief Executive Daniel Ozon tells reporters.Ozon says 2017 coal production will reach about 15 million tonnes and says it will rise in 2018.He says the company is analysing a potential takeover of mining construction company PBSZ worth from 200 million zlotys ($55.69 million) to 300 million zlotys.

Poland's JSW CEO sees 2018 capex at PLN 1.3 bln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA :JSW Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ozon says sees 2018 capex at 1.3 billion zlotys ($361.80 million)."Our capex will reach in coming years 1.4 billion zlotys (per year) at their peak. We envisage 2018 capex at around 1.3 billion zlotys," Ozon says.Ozon says JSW would consider dividend payout from its 2017 profit.JSW's deputy head Robert Ostrowski says 2017 capex likely at around 850 million zlotys.

Poland's JSW says signs deal on coke supplies worth 2.63 bln zlotys‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA :Poland's coking coal and coke producer JSW << >> said it signed an agreement to sell coke to Voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffungs GmbH and Importkohle GmbH based in Austria. .The value of the agreement, which will be binding in 2018-2028, is 2.63 billion zlotys ($720.45 million), JSW said. .

Daniel Ozon to act as CEO of JSW as of Sept. 9

Sept 7 (Reuters) - JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT DANIEL OZON TO ACT AS CEO OF THE COMPANY AS OF SEPT. 9 TILL DEC. 8.

Poland's JSW prematurely buys back bonds

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA :Poland's coking coal producer JSW has bought back worth 127 million zlotys ($35.64 million) and 22.7 million dollars before maturity, the miner said on Monday..After the premature buyback JSW still has to buy bonds worth 565.5 million zlotys and $101 million zlotys, JSW said. .

JSW Q2 coal production down at 3.8 mln tonnes

July 25 (Reuters) - JSW ::TOTAL COAL PRODUCTION IN Q2 AT 3.8 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 4.3 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.COKING COAL PRODUCTION IN Q2 AT 2.7 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 2.9 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.COKE PRODUCTION IN Q2 AT 0.9 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 1.1 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.TOTAL SALE OF COAL IN Q2 AT 3.6 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 4.1 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.

Poland's JSW redeems bonds worth $26.7 mln and PLN 150 mln

June 8 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) S.A. :Europe's largest coking coal miner JSW said in a statement on Thursday it had redeemed bonds worth $26.7 million and 150 million zlotys ($40.04 million) on June 8, ahead of their maturity.Following the redemption, the outstanding bonds of Polish state-run JSW are worth 701 million zlotys and $125 million.JSW also said its bondholders had agreed following the bond redemption that JSW did not have to issue shares.

JSW chairman Daniel Ozon to host position of co's CEO

June 2 (Reuters) - JSW ::DELEGATES CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, DANIEL OZON, TO HOST TEMPORARILY POSITION OF CEO OF CO FROM JUNE 8 TILL SEPT. 7.