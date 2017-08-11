JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy :Exec says electric car project capex will be over 3 years.Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation.Exec says evaluating Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan for manufacturing site.Exec says will be launching the electric car under JSW brand.Exec says in discussion with some partners for technology.Exec says we will also set up battery manufacturing facility.Exec says in phase 2 we will also set up lithium-ion facility.Exec says we envisage 1.5-1.7 times debt-equity ratio for the project.Exec says the facility capacity could be minimum of 100,000 cars annually.

India's JSW Energy June qtr consol profit down about 41 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd :June quarter consol profit 2.17 billion rupees versus 3.67 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 2.70 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 23.34 billion rupees versus 24.92 billion rupees last year.Says approved entering into electric vehicles, energy storage systems and associated business.Says expected capex to be incurred over next 3 years for entering into electric vehicles, energy storage systems business to be INR 35 billion - INR 40 billion.

JSW Energy seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - Jsw Energy Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 million.Seeks members' nod to enter transactions with JSW Steel Ltd for value of 80 billion rupees.

JSW Energy says Prashant Jain designated as joint MD & CEO

June 13 (Reuters) - Jsw Energy Ltd ::Says appointed Prashant Jain as a whole-time director designated as 'joint managing director & CEO'.

India's JSW Energy extends long stop date to acquire thermal power plant

May 12 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd :Says long stop date to acquire 500 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh extended to 31st December, 2017.

JSW Energy says JSW Investments Pvt Ltd to raise stake in co by 5.32 pct

Jsw Energy Ltd :Says JSW Investments Pvt Ltd to raise stake in co by 5.32 percent to 20.29 percent.

JSW Energy Sept-qtr consol profit down about 59 pct

JSW Energy Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 2.17 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 20.08 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 3.25 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 5.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 24.63 billion rupees . Says in recent months, industry activity has been weak and IIP growth has been in the negative territory . Says enabling works on kutehr project suspended till financial closure for project is achieved . Delays and lack of progress on conclusion of recent power off take bids are expected to impact generation volumes for year . Says inflation remains benign and consumption demand is expected to pick up . Says costs incurrred on Kutehr project up to Sept 30 was 2.72 billion rupees .With recent uptick in international coal prices and low merchant prices and low plant utilization, margins expected to remain under pressure.

JSW Energy gets members' nod to buy power plant from Jindal Steel & Power

JSW Energy Ltd : Gets members' nod for acquisition of 1,000 MW power plant from Jindal Steel & Power, and for further issue of securities .

JSW Energy says co has withdrawn istelf from acquisition process of MPCL

JSW Energy Ltd : Withdrawn istelf from acquisition process of MPCL . Weak merchant prices and recent hardening of intrnational coal prices are expected to put pressure on margins . Expect merchant demand, prices to remian benign unless pick-up in economic activity drives significant demand improvement . Enabling works for Kutehr project, Himachal Pradesh are continuing; project cost is estimated at 29 billion rupees .

JSW Energy says June-quarter consol net profit rises 18.7 pct

JSW Energy Ltd : India's JSW Energy - June-quarter consol net profit 3.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 24.11 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.01 billion rupees . India's JSW Energy - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.09 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 20.58 billion rupees .