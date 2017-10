Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO

July 17 (Reuters) - Jubilant Foodworks Ltd :Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company.

India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - Jubilant Foodworks Ltd ::June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 226 million rupees.June quarter total income 6.82 billion rupees versus 6.12 billion rupees last year.

India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Jubilant Foodworks Ltd ::March quarter profit 67.2 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees.March quarter total income 6.16 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.Profit in March quarter last year was 278.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.21 billion rupees.

Jubilant Foodworks Dec qtr profit down about 32 pct

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd : Jubilant Foodworks Ltd - dec quarter net profit 199.7 million rupees . Jubilant Foodworks Ltd - dec quarter net sales 6.59 billion rupees . Jubilant Foodworks Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 181.6 million rupees .Jubilant Foodworks Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 293.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.34 billion rupees.

Jubilant Foodworks appoints Pratik Pota as CEO designate

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd : Says approved the appointment of Pratik Pota as chief executive officer designate, who will join the company by end february 2017. .Says Pota will succeed Ajay Kaul as CEO.

Jubilant Foodworks Sept-qtr profit falls

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 215.7 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 6.65 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 218.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.87 billion rupees.

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets

Jubilant LifeSciences Ltd : Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets .

Jubilant FoodWorks says flour used by co is not treated with potassium bromate/iodate

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd : Flour used by co is not treated with potassium bromate or potassium iodate . Co only uses additives/ingredients duly approved under the FSSAI in all preparations across all restaurants .