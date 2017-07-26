Juhayna Food Industries SAE (JUFO.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Juhayna Food Q3 profit rises

Oct 22 (Reuters) - JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES ::NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 150.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 168.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 65.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 58.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 1.68 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Juhayna Food Industries H1 standalone profit rises

July 26 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries :H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 75.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 46.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 81.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries Q2 consol profit falls

July 26 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 27.2 MILLION VERSUS EGP 29.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 1.57 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 85.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 110.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 2.86 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.44 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries announces CAPEX plan for 2017

Juhayna Food Industries : Announces CAPEX plan for 2017; entailing completion of ongoing projects with an estimated cost of about EGP 400 million . Increases reliance on domestically produced raw materials to reduce its forex exposure . Targets 30-40 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated revenues Source: (http://bit.ly/2nUh63k) Further company coverage: [JUFO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries FY profit falls

Juhayna Food Industries : FY consol net profit EGP 53.7 million versus EGP 279.9 million year ago . Board recommends dividend of EGP 0.15 per share for 2016 . FY consol sales EGP 4.99 billion versus EGP 4.23 billion year ago . FY standalone net profit EGP 200.3 million versus EGP 264.5 million year ago . EGP float resulted in co making losses due to currency differences amounting to EGP 58.5 million in 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mogvsc) (http://bit.ly/2mEkkKb) Further company coverage: [JUFO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries says RIMCO EGT Investment acquires 6.32 pct stake in co

Juhayna Food Industries : RIMCO EGT Investment acquires 6.32 percent stake in co for EGP 451.6 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2lT2IXI) Further company coverage: [JUFO.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).