Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

Jubilant Life Sciences says unit gets USFDA approval for Drax Exametazime

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ::Says Jubilant receives NDA approval for Drax Exametazime.Jubilant Pharma , through Jubilant Draximage Inc gets USFDA approval for Drax Exametazime.Approved drug is indicated for leukocyte (white blood cell) labeled scintigraphy.

India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 16.03 billion rupees versus 14.58 billion rupees last year.

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression

July 6 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ::Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets.Says drug intended for treatment of major depressive disorder and prevention of seasonal affective disorder.

India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges

May 23 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.49 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 108.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total revenue from operations was 15.16 billion rupees.

Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

May 17 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets.Says drugs used for the treatment of hypertension.

India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business

May 5 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes.Deal to be funded via JPL’s internal accruals and is likely to be earnings accretive in first full year of operations.Says unit jubilant pharma signed an asset purchase agreement with Triad Isotopes Inc. and Isotope Holdings.

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets

April 25 (Reuters) - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets.Says tablets used for treatment of hypertension.

Jubilant Life Sciences' generic drug gets FDA nod for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd : Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Celecoxib capsules .Says drug is used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Jubilant Life Sciences' generic drug for fungal infection gets FDA nod

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd : Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for itraconazole capsules .Says itraconazole capsules is the generic version of Sporanox which is used for the treatment of fungal infections.

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for Darifenacin ER tablets

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Darifenacin ER tablets.