Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)

Jungheinrich hikes 2017 forecast for orders, sales

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jungheinrich AG :Raises guidance for sales and orders.Sees 2017 order intake at 3.45 billion to 3.55 billion euros, sales of 3.35 billion to 3.45 billion euros.Sees EBIT at upper end of range.Q2 incoming orders 881 million eur.Q2 net sales 843 million eur.Q2 EBIT 67.3 million eur.Q2 net income 45.9 million eur.Reuters poll average for Q2 orders was 899 million eur, EBIT 66.3 million, net profit 44.0 million.Source text for Eikon: ID:nEuHBRSUa.

Jungheinrich receives major order for more than 1,000 lithium-ion vehicles

July 25 (Reuters) - JUNGHEINRICH AG :RECEIVED A MAJOR ORDER FOR MORE THAN 1,000 LITHIUM-ION VEHICLES.

Jungheinrich confirms 2017 outlook as Q1 EBIT rises 23 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Jungheinrich AG :Says sees 2017 sales at 3.3-3.4 billion euros, EBIT of 250-260 million euro at constant currencies.Jungheinrich Q1 ebit 56.4 million eur.Jungheinrich Q1 net income 38 million eur.

Jungheinrich to propose dividend of 0.42 eur per ordinary shr

Jungheinrich : Says 2016 EBIT up 10 percent to 235 million EUR, net income up 11.6 percent 154 million EUR . Says incoming orders up 14.3 percent 3,220 million EUR at 109,200 units . 2016 pretax profit up 9.1 percent at 216 million EUR . Says net sales up 12 percent at 3,09 billion EUR . Says to propose dividend of 0.42 EUR per ordinary share and 0.44 EUR per preferred share . Says sees 2017 market for material handling to grow, albeit losing momentum compared with 2016 . Says value of incoming orders rose 17 percent in first two months of year, to 550 million EUR . Says incoming orders of forklift trucks reaches 682 million EUR in first two months of 2017 .Says net sales reach 483 million EUR in first two months of 2017, production up 21 percent to 18,200 trucks.

Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift form U.S. JV

Jungheinrich AG : Says Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp and Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc found JV named Icotex to make industrial components .Says Icotex to open plant in Conroe, Texas in late summer 2017.

Jungheinrich affirms 2016 guidance after Q3 results

Jungheinrich AG : Q3 orders 781 million eur . Q3 revenues 754 million eur . Q3 EBIT 54.1 million eur . Q3 net income 34.0 million eur .Affirms guidance.

Jungheinrich AG raises FY orders, sales, profit forecast

Jungheinrich AG : H1 incoming orders up 19 per cent in value and 15 per cent in terms of units; net sales up 10 per cent . Orders on hand close June 41 per cent higher than at end of 2015 . Jungheinrich lifts forecast for fiscal 2016 . Incoming orders should total between eur 3.1 and eur 3.2 billion . Full-Year Ebit will amount to between eur 228 and eur 238 million . Forecast raised for incoming orders, net sales, Ebit and Ebt . In first half of year, Ebit was up 13 per cent to 111.6 million euros . Consolidated net sales should be in range of eur 3.0 to eur 3.1 billion Further company coverage: [JUNG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +496975651270;)).

Jungheinrich Jan-April order intake up 19 pct - CEO

Jungheinrich CEO in speech at annual general meeting : Says order intake in January-April up 19 percent at 1.07 billion eur . Revenues in Jan-April up 10 percent at 930 million eur, output up 7 percent at 32,700 vehicles Further company coverage: [JUNG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Jungheinrich orders at end-March up 20 pct from end-2015

Jungheinrich AG : Q1 incoming orders up 13 per cent in value ( 755 million euros ) and up 12 per cent in units (27,500 trucks) . At 667 million, net sales up 8 per cent . Orders on hand close March 20 per cent higher than at end of 2015 .Forecast for 2016 unchanged.

Jungheinrich AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Jungheinrich AG:Sees 2016 EBIT at 220-230 million euros versus 213 million in 2015.Sees 2016 sales at 2.9-3.0 billion euros versus 2.75 billion in 2015.FY 2016 revenue 2,940 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 232.49 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.