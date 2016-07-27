Edition:
Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)

JUP.L on London Stock Exchange

588.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
588.00
Open
590.50
Day's High
592.00
Day's Low
587.00
Volume
675,705
Avg. Vol
1,192,773
52-wk High
592.00
52-wk Low
388.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jupiter Fund Management posts H1 inflows, boosts interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 02:07am EDT 

Jupiter Fund Management Plc : Continued organic flow growth from our core mutual fund franchise, with net mutual fund inflows of £0.4bn . Assets under management increased to £37.0bn . Profit before tax increased by 3 per cent. To £86.6m . Underlying earnings per share decreased by 3 per cent. To 14.4p . Interim dividend increased by 12.5 per cent. To 4.5p. . Jupiter is well prepared for a period of potentially heightened volatility and remains focused on accessing opportunities presented by long term demographic changes to deliver growth in a disciplined manner for our shareholders and clients .Maintained adjusted ebitda margins at 50 per cent. While investing for growth.  Full Article

Jupiter Fund Management says 89 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 01:22pm EDT 

Jupiter Fund Management Plc : 88.97 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve annual report on remuneration, 11.03 percent against .84.33 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution for authority to allot shares, 15.67 percent against.  Full Article

Jupiter Fund names Charlotte Jones as CFO
Thursday, 12 May 2016 10:21am EDT 

Jupiter Fund Management Plc : Appointment of CFO . Charlotte Jones will, subject to FCA approval, join board as an executive director and chief financial officer on September 5, 2016 .Jones is currently head of group finance and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct​

* Fuelled by demand for its fixed income funds (Adds more detail; CEO comment)

