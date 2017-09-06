Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Just Dial says Sequoia Capital India Investments, SCI Growth Investments, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment cut stake
India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
Just Dial says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global
Just Dial gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement with Just Dial Global Pvt Ltd
BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees