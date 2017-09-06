Edition:
Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

416.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.45 (-2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs426.60
Open
Rs426.65
Day's High
Rs426.75
Day's Low
Rs410.00
Volume
613,922
Avg. Vol
2,354,861
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Just Dial says Sequoia Capital India Investments, SCI Growth Investments, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment cut stake
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 08:18am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I cut stake in co to 4.4452 percent.  Full Article

India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 09:11am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees.  Full Article

Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 10:45pm EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.  Full Article

India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 07:49am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation.  Full Article

Just Dial says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 07:53am EDT 

Just Dial Ltd :Says NCLT , mumbai bench approved scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global Private Limited.  Full Article

Just Dial gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement with Just Dial Global Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 04:47am EST 

Just Dial Ltd :Co gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global Pvt Ltd.  Full Article

Just Dial Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares

* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees

Earnings vs. Estimates

