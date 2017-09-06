Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I cut stake in co to 4.4452 percent.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees.

July 20 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

July 3 (Reuters) - Just Dial Ltd :Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation.

Just Dial Ltd :Says NCLT , mumbai bench approved scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global Private Limited.

Just Dial Ltd :Co gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co and Just Dial Global Pvt Ltd.