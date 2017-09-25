Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF ABB, TO BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BARCLAYS BANK AND NUMIS SECURITIES ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING.

Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner

Sept 25 (Reuters) - JUST GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER: :PERMIRA HAS ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN JUST GROUP EQUITY PLACING TAKING PLACE VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​.OFFER PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED WITH REFERENCE TO MARKET.

Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc :Interim results for six months ended 30/6/2017.Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016..Achieving a 106 pct increase in new business profit..IFRS statutory profit before tax for 6 months to June 2017 was 66 mln pounds.Retirement income sales grew by 16 pct, and IFRS new business margins increased from 5.0 pct (pro forma) to 8.9 pct..CEO Rodney Cook says a 2017 full year margin above 8 pct seems increasingly likely, given over 260 mln pounds of defined benefit already transacted in Q3..Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 1.17p.

JRP Group changes name to Just Group Plc

May 19 (Reuters) - JRP Group Plc ::Says at AGM held on may 18, shareholders of company voted in favour of company changing its name to Just Group Plc.

Insurer JRP group Q1 new business sales rise 13 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - JRP Group Plc :Business update for the quarter ended 31 mar 2017.Overall total new business sales of £436m grew by 13%.Sales were up 92% compared to statutory q1 16 level, which excluded partnership.Db sales were 191% higher (pro forma) at £125m..Guaranteed income for life (gifl) sales were up 7% (pro forma) to £174m.Lifetime mortgage (ltm) advances fell by 29% (pro forma) against a tough comparator.We have enjoyed a solid start to year and we remain on track to meet our expectations.

Cinven, Permira sell 75 mln shares in JRP via placing-bookrunners

Jrp Group Plc : Proposed placing of approximately 75 million ordinary shares in jrp group plc ( "company" or "jrp group") by avallux s.à r.l. And fourth cinven funds . Cinven and permira, through certain of their funds as defined below, (together, "sellers") announce that they intend to sell approximately 30 million ordinary shares and 45 million ordinary shares respectively (together, "placing shares") in jrp group . 75 million placing shares represent approximately 8.0% of company's issued share capital . Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild . Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank ("barclays") and numis securities limited ("numis") are acting as joint bookrunners .Remainder of company's ordinary shares held by sellers following placing will be subject to a lock-up which ends 90 days after completion of placing.

Insurer JRP 2016 operating profit rises 58 pct

Jrp Group Plc : Preliminary results for 18 m period end 31/12/16 . Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m. . Increase was driven by an 82% growth in new business profit to £124m . Ifrs statutory profit before tax for 18 months to december 2016 was £199m . Retirement income sales falling 13% . Ifrs new business margins increasing from 3.3% to 6.8 . £30m run rate synergies achieved out of £45m 2018 target . Merger integration delivered run rate savings of £30m by end of 2016, one year ahead of schedule . We estimate group solvency ii coverage ratio rose to 151% at year-end (h1 2016: 134%) . Board proposes a 2.4p final dividend, taking calendar year total to 3.5p, a 6% increase . Our addressable market is growing as pensions companies put broking services in place to give their retiring customers access to open market .We remain selective in relation to new business.

Jrp Group says margin for 2016 to exceed 6 pct

Jrp Group Plc : Our core focus on pricing discipline has meant that our IFRS new business margin for 2016 should exceed previous guidance and is now likely to exceed 6 pct . Pro forma sales (as if merger had taken place on 1/1/15) were up 2 pct for guaranteed income for life (GIFL) . Run rate merger cost synergies of 30 mln pounds per year were achieved, out of 45 mln pounds targeted by end 2018. This is well ahead of schedule, and will contribute to profit margins in 2017. . Our defined benefit pipeline continues to grow, and we are progressing transactions at all stages of sales process with a number of major employee benefit consultants. .Pro forma lifetime mortgage (LTM) advances fell by 6 pct (reflecting lower DB sales), but at 32 pct of gifl and db sales were ahead of our 25% target..

JRP says Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange investor meets

JRP Group Plc : Mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange a series of credit investor meetings in UK commencing on Oct. 10 .Subject to market conditions, a benchmark sterling denominated unrated 10 year tier 2 transaction will follow.

Annuities specialist JRP says merger savings programme ahead of 2016 target

Annuities Specialist Jrp : Says 14.9 million stg in merger synergies achieved by end-august, 10 percent ahead of dec 2016 expectations . Says merger synergy programme on track to deliver at least 45 million stg of savings Further company coverage: [JRP.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).