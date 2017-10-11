Edition:
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs579.60
Open
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs571.60
Volume
14,664
Avg. Vol
82,840
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jay Bharat Maruti says ‍IT dept carried out search ops on JBM​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 06:00am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd :Clarifies on news item regarding ‍I-T department raids on JBM​.Says co has duly responded to all queries raised by income tax authorities‍​.IT department carried out search operations at some facilities of JBM group and certain company officials‍​‍​.  Full Article

India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 07:39am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd :June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.37 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jay Bharat Maruti March qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 08:57am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd :March quarter profit for the period 207.5 million rupees versus 120.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter revenue from operations 5.50 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.5 per share.  Full Article

Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 09:28am EDT 

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd : June-quarter net profit 70.4 million rupees versus 79.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 3.33 billion rupees versus 3.64 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

