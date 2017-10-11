Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)
577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Rs579.60
Rs584.80
Rs584.80
Rs571.60
14,664
82,840
Rs747.00
Rs235.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jay Bharat Maruti says IT dept carried out search ops on JBM
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises
July 18 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
Jay Bharat Maruti March qtr profit rises
April 19 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit falls
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago