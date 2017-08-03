Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jyothy Laboratories Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 242.9 million rupees versus profit of 449.4 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 3.88 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees last year.

May 18 (Reuters) - Jyothy Laboratories Ltd :March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees.March quarter consol net sales 4.66 billion rupees.Consol PAT in March quarter last year was 1.08 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 4.49 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd :Jyothy laboratories ltd - nclt sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of jyothy consumer products marketing limited with jyothy laboratories limited.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Says business operations through wholesale channel in north and east remains challenging . Says Ujala fabric whitener, Maxo liquid & Margo soap facilities to commence commercial production in north east by Q4 FY17 .Says selective price increases in Q4 to achieve desired gross margin levels.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 215.1 million rupees . Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 4 billion rupees . Jyothy Laboratories Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 295.9 million rupees . Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 201.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 3.88 billion rupees . Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says business during quarter was impacted by demonetisation drive . Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says wholesale trade was at total standstill for 2 weeks .Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says as co enters last quarter of FY17, demand situation has started getting back to normal.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 459 million rupees; consol net sales 4.40 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 257.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol net sales was 4.04 billion rupees .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of MP Ramachandran as chairman, MD .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Approves appointment of M P Ramachandran as Chairman & MD .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 356.1 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 4.45 billion rupees . Says recommends final dividend of INR 1 per share . Approved scheme of amalgamation of Jyothy Consumer Products Marketing Ltd with co . Says S Raghunandan relinquished office of whole time director and CEO .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd:Recommended interim dividend of 4.00 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each for the financial year 2015-16.Says aforesaid dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company as on record date (i.e. March 18, 2016) and will be paid/ dividend warrant dispatched before march 31, 2016.