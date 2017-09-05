Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Says supreme court stayed orders passed by NCLT regarding petition of IDBI Bank.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Jaypee Infratech - NCLT promounced operating portion of order admitting petition of IDBI bank.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd ::Says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank against co under bankruptcy code before NCLT.Says NCLT has reserved its order to be pronounced on August 9.

July 31 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Says Ram Bahadur Singh appointed as CFO.

India's Jaypee Infratech June-qtr loss widens

July 31 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd ::June quarter loss 447.8 million rupees versus loss of 356.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 3.20 billion rupees versus 10.99 billion rupees last year.

Jaypee Infratech Sept-qtr loss narrows

Jaypee Infratech Ltd : Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.69 billion rupees ; net sales was 3.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter net loss 1.32 bln rupees .Sept quarter net sales 1.87 billion rupeees.