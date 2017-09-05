Edition:
Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)

JYPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

13.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-3.20%)
Prev Close
Rs14.05
Open
Rs14.00
Day's High
Rs14.20
Day's Low
Rs13.25
Volume
652,260
Avg. Vol
6,062,343
52-wk High
Rs25.25
52-wk Low
Rs6.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jaypee Infratech says Supreme Court stayed orders passed by NCLT
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:17am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Says supreme court stayed orders passed by NCLT regarding petition of IDBI Bank.  Full Article

Jaypee Infratech says NCLT pronounced operating portion of order admitting petition of IDBI Bank
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:15am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Jaypee Infratech - NCLT promounced operating portion of order admitting petition of IDBI bank.  Full Article

Jaypee Infratech says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 07:47am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd ::Says withdrawn reply relating to petition filed by IDBI Bank against co under bankruptcy code before NCLT.Says NCLT has reserved its order to be pronounced on August 9.  Full Article

Jaypee Infratech says Ram Bahadur Singh appointed CFO
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 08:47am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd :Says Ram Bahadur Singh appointed as CFO.  Full Article

India's Jaypee Infratech June-qtr loss widens
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 06:23am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Jaypee Infratech Ltd ::June quarter loss 447.8 million rupees versus loss of 356.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 3.20 billion rupees versus 10.99 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Jaypee Infratech Sept-qtr loss narrows
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 03:33am EST 

Jaypee Infratech Ltd : Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.69 billion rupees ; net sales was 3.38 billion rupees . Sept quarter net loss 1.32 bln rupees .Sept quarter net sales 1.87 billion rupeees.  Full Article

