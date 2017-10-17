Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ashanti Gold Corp -:Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary.Ashanti Gold Corp - ‍ option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in three prospecting licenses located in Ashanti belt in Central Ghana​.

Integra Resources to acquire Delamar project from Kinross Gold

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Integra Resources Corp :Integra Resources to acquire Delamar project from Kinross Gold.Integra Resources - ‍to acquire 100% of Delamar gold and silver project from a wholly-owned subsidiary Of Kinross Gold Corporation for C$7.5 million​.

Kinross Gold says to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two, Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp ::Kinross Gold says to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects.Kinross - Expect Tasiast Phase Two to increase mill capacity to 30,000 tonnes/day to produce average of about 812,000 gold ounces/year for first 5 yrs.Kinross - Tasiast Phase Two expected to generate free cash flow of $2.2 billion over life of mine; commercial production expected to begin Q3 2020.Kinross - Expect initial construction for phase two to begin early 2018; expects initial plant, infrastructure capital costs of about $590 million.Kinross Gold - Round Mountain Phase W expected to extend mining by 5 years, increase life-of-mine production by 1.5 million au oz. at one of co's mines.Kinross - Phase W expected to generate incremental cash flow of $265 million, sustain annual production at average of about 341,000 au oz. Through 2024.Kinross Gold - expects to finance Tasiast Phase Two, Round Mountain Phase W projects with balance sheet, existing liquidity, operating cash flows.

Aurion announces private placement financing with Kinross Gold Corporation

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Aurion Resources Ltd ::Aurion announces private placement financing with Kinross Gold Corporation.Aurion Resources Ltd says private placement will result in issuance of 6.8 million shares.Aurion Resources Ltd says ‍on closing, Kinross will own 9.98% of then issued shares of Aurion​.Aurion Resources Ltd says ‍net proceeds from private placement will be used by company for exploration and development of its properties in Finland​.Aurion Resources says co has negotiated non-brokered private placement of common shares with Kinross Gold Corporation​ ‍at a price of $2.32 per common share.

Kinross Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp :Kinross reports 2017 second-quarter results.Q2 earnings per share $0.03.Q2 revenue $868.6 million versus $876.4 million.Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to meet its 2017 capital expenditures forecast of approximately $900 million​.Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to be within its 2017 production guidance range of about 2.5 - 2.7 million Au eq. oz.​.Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to be within its 2017 all-in sustaining cost guidance range of $925 - $1,025 per Au eq. oz. sold​.

Kinross announces US$500 mln unsecured 10-yr debt offering

June 28 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp ::Kinross announces US$500 million unsecured 10-year debt offering.Kinross Gold Corp says has priced an offering of debt securities consisting of us$500 million principal amount of its 4.50% senior notes, due 2027.Intends to use net proceeds of offering, along with available cash on hand, to repay its term loan, which is due august 2020.

Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp

May 18 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd :Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance.Kinross Gold Corp - entered into an agreement to acquire an approximately 19.9% interest in White Gold Corp.Kinross Gold - acquired interest in White Gold by selling its 100% interest in white gold exploration project in Yukon territory to White Gold Corp.

Kinross reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02

May 2 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp :Kinross Gold reports 2017 first-quarter results.Q1 earnings per share $0.11.Q1 revenue $796.1 million versus $782.6 million.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.Says again on track to meet our annual guidance for production and costs..Expects to be its 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $900 million.Says tasiast phase one expansion on budget and on schedule to reach full production in q2 2018.Qtrly production of 671,956 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 687,463 au eq. oz. In q1 2016.Qtrly all-in sustaining cost of $953 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $956 in q1 2016.Feasibility study for tasiast phase 2 is on schedule to be finalized in q3, when co expects to make development decision for the project.Will enter into a contingent water supply agreement with cerro casale joint venture.Expects to use any water supplied under such agreement for its chilean assets to enhance future optionality.

Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross

Orca Gold Inc : Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross . Orca - Upon closing of acquisition, co will issue about 10.6 million shares in capital of Orca to Kinross .Executed a share purchase agreement with two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kinross Gold Corporation.

Premier signs acquisition deals with Goldcorp and Kinross USA

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to acquire exploration projects in Nevada and Mexico . Premier Gold Mines Ltd - agreement grants premier right to earn a 50 pct interest in Goldbanks project in Pershing County, Nevada . Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to earn a 50 pct interest in project, Premier is required to spend $20 million in exploration on property over five years .Premier Gold Mines Ltd - Kinross may elect to become operator following premier having earned a 50 pct interest.