Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)

India's Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit down 19 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kajaria Ceramics Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 509.8 million rupees versus profit of 634.1 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 587 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 7.03 billion rupees versus 6.69 billion rupees last year.

Kajaria Ceramics to consider divestment of stake in Taurus Tiles

June 27 (Reuters) - Kajaria Ceramics Ltd ::Says to consider divestment of company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited.

Kajaria Ceramics says NCLT directed separate meetings with creditors for scheme of arrangement with Kajaria Securities

June 15 (Reuters) - Kajaria Ceramics Ltd ::NCLT directed separate meetings for creditors and shareholders of co to consider scheme of arrangement between Kajaria Securities and co.

India's Kajaria Ceramics March-qtr profit rise nearly 5 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - India's Kajaria Ceramics Ltd :Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share.Consol March quarter profit from continuing operations 721.7 million rupees.Approved expansion of existing manufacturing capacity at Gailpur, Rajasthan plant by 3.50 MSM per annum.Consol March quarter total income 8.12 billion rupees.Says acquisition of shares of Floera Ceramics at a consideration aggregating to INR 36.1 million.Consol profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 689.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 7.43 billion rupees.

Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit rises

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 634.1 million rupees versus 465.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 6.67 billion rupees versus 6.11 billion rupees last year .

Kajaria Ceramics approves sub-division of shares from INR 2 to INR 1 each fully paid up

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : Approves sub-division of equity shares from inr 2 each fully paid up to inr 1 each fully paid up .

Kajaria Ceramics to consider sub-division of shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve the sub-division of the shares from inr 2 each fully paid up to inr 1 each fully paid up. .