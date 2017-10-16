Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Sept-qtr profit rises 2.7 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Sept quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit of 1.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 1.47 billion rupees.Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.32 billion rupees last year.Says destocking due to GST, preponement of sales due to early diwali were visible‍​ this quarter.

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints June qtr profit up about 11 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :June quarter profit 1.41 billion rupees versus profit of 1.27 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 13.44 billion rupees versus 12.12 billion rupees last year.Says effect of higher input cost reflected in profitability.Says on cost front, availability and prices of key raw materials remain a challenge.

Kansai Nerolac Paints gets members' nod for appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman, MD

June 22 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd ::Gets members' nod for appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman and MD for five years.

Kansai Nerolac Paints appoints H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman, MD

May 2 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Says appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman and managing director.Says retirement of D.M. Kothari, vice chairman (independent director).

Kansai Nerolac Paints March qtr profit down about 81 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 10.60 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march-quarter profit was 1.08 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.91 billion rupees.Recommended special dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.Recommended normal dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Dec-qtr profit up 44 pct

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.24 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 11.40 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 953.7 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 860.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.67 billion rupees.

Kansai Nerolac Paints says June-qtr profit rises about 33.4 pct

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd : June-quarter profit 1.27 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.45 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 951.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.73 billion rupees .