Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)

KANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

487.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.80 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs484.05
Open
Rs488.95
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs484.05
Volume
20,998
Avg. Vol
169,955
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs302.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Sept-qtr profit rises 2.7 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 04:10am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Sept quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit of 1.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 1.47 billion rupees.Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.32 billion rupees last year.Says destocking due to GST, preponement of sales due to early diwali were visible‍​ this quarter.  Full Article

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints June qtr profit up about 11 pct
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 03:32am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :June quarter profit 1.41 billion rupees versus profit of 1.27 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 13.44 billion rupees versus 12.12 billion rupees last year.Says effect of higher input cost reflected in profitability.Says on cost front, availability and prices of key raw materials remain a challenge.  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints gets members' nod for appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman, MD
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 04:22am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd ::Gets members' nod for appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman and MD for five years.  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints appoints H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman, MD
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 03:42am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Says appointment of H.M. Bharuka as vice chairman and managing director.Says retirement of D.M. Kothari, vice chairman (independent director).  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints March qtr profit down about 81 pct
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 03:29am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 10.60 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march-quarter profit was 1.08 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.91 billion rupees.Recommended special dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.Recommended normal dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints Dec-qtr profit up 44 pct
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:58am EST 

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.24 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 11.40 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 953.7 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 860.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.67 billion rupees.  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints says June-qtr profit rises about 33.4 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 04:22am EDT 

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd : June-quarter profit 1.27 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.45 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 951.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.73 billion rupees .  Full Article

