KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)

KAP Industrial says FY revenue from continuing operations up 23 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd ::FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 23 pct TO R20BN.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 15.4 pct.FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 17 pct.FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP BY 17 pct.FY CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES INCREASED BY 16.9 pct TO R3 341 MILLION (2016: R2 858 MILLION).FY HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED AT 55.6 CENTS (2016: 48.2 CENTS)."EXPANSION OF HOSAF PET OPERATION, WITH SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED PRODUCTION CAPACITY, WILL RESULT IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH".

KAP Industrial six-month HEPS up 18 pct

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Unaudited results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Six-month revenue up by 10 pct to 9 bln rand . Six-month headline earnings per share up by 18 pct to 25.2 cents (H1:16 21.4 cents) . Six months net asset value up by 17 pct . Net working capital decreased by 180 million rand to 1.125 billion rand over six months ended Dec. 31 . In line with group's policy, board has not declared an interim dividend .Says current momentum of existing operations is expected to continue in second half of financial year.

KAP Industrial sets clawback offer price at 7.6 rand/shr

KAP Industrial Holdings Limited : Finalisation announcement in respect of proposed claw-back offer to KAP shareholders . Will offer 197.4 mln ordinary shares to KAP shareholders . Offer in ratio of 8.07368 claw-back shares for every 100 ordinary shares held on Nov. 25 2016 .Offer at a subscription price equal to volume weighted average trading price of company on Oct. 28 2016, being 7.60 rand per claw-back share.

KAP Industrial FY HEPS from cont ops rises 18 pct

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Audited results for the year ended June 30, 2016 . FY revenue from continuing operations up by 4 pct to 16.2 bln rand . FY HEPS including discontinued operations increased by 19 pct to 47.8 cents from 40.2 cents in comparative period . FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations up by 18 pct . FY cash generated from operations up by 44 pct .Dividend per share increased by 20 pct.

KAP Industrial says to buy Safripol Holdings for 4.1 bln rand

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Agreement has been reached between KAP and shareholders of Safripol Holdings to buy entire issued ordinary share capital of Safripol . Deal for a cash consideration of 4.1 bln rand on a debt free, cash free basis, to be settled in cash on effective date .Says effective date for transaction will be Jan. 1 2017.

SA's Competition Tribunal confirms settlement with Steinhoff and others

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Tribunal confirms settlement agreement involving Steinhoff International and others . Companies have agreed to pay a r1.75 million fine for failure to notify the commission of a merger prior to its implementation . Agreement between the competition commission and Steinhoff, Loungefoam, Feltex Holdings and KAP Raw Materials and KAP Industrial Holdings for non-notification of a merger . Commission found acquisition by Steinhoff of Loungefoam constituted a merger and the co failed to give notice of the merger (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).