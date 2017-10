Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kalpataru Power Transmission June qtr profit up about 9 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd :June quarter net profit 704.5 million rupees versus profit of 645.3 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter profit was 746.8 million rupees.June quarter total income 12.18 billion rupees versus 12 billion rupees last year.

India's Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders worth 10.81 bln rupees

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ::Says gets new orders worth 10.81 billion rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 6.76 bln rupees

June 30 (Reuters) - Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd :Says KPTL receives orders of INR 6.76 billion.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders worth 12 bln rupees

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Says KPTL received new orders of Rs 1,200 crore .Says current order book provides good visibility of achieving 15-20 percent growth next year.

Kalpataru Power Transmission appoints Mofatraj Munot as executive chairman

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Says appointed Mofatraj P. Munot as executive chairman of the company for a period of 5 years .Says also re-designated Manish Mohnot as managing director and chief executive officer of company.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announces sale of shares in Kalpataru Power

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd : Says sale of shares in Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited .Says sale of shares at average price of INR 191.72 per share.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 8.23 bln rupees

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd :Kalpataru Power Transmission received new orders of 823 crore rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders exceeding 8.25 bln rupees

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says KPTL received new orders exceeding rs 825 crores . Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says continue to receive repeat orders from Africa region . Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include railway project by core of about INR 1.11 billion . Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include two pipeline projects from Indian Oil Corp and GAIL for about 2.77 billion rupees .Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include various transmission line and substation projects in Africa and CIS region for about 4.4 billion rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Sept-qtr profit up about 22 pct

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Sept quarter total income from operations 11.43 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 475 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.59 billion rupees .Sept quarter net profit 578.1 million rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 8.09 bln rupees

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : KPTL received new orders of rs. 809 crore .