Edition:
United States

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)

KARSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.70%)
Prev Close
1.43TL
Open
1.44TL
Day's High
1.44TL
Day's Low
1.42TL
Volume
9,295,233
Avg. Vol
25,229,089
52-wk High
1.62TL
52-wk Low
0.87TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Karsan Q2 net result turns to profit of 4.7 million lira
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 02:38am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV SANAYII VE TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 271.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 173.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 4.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 26.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Karsan Otomotiv Q1 net loss narrows to 16.5 million lira
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:51am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 76.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 145.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 16.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 25.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Karsan signs strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 01:41am EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Said on Friday signed strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv for 3 years . The deal signed in order to be more competitive in the design, production and sales of public transport vehicles . Accordingly, company will produce electric busses in the name of Bozankaya within the terms and conditions determined by the agreement . Under this contract, targets to produce 300 electric buses annually .The contract will extend for one year periods unless otherwise specified by the parties.  Full Article

Karsan Otomotiv proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 08:48am EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.  Full Article

Karsan Ototmotiv FY 2016 net loss widens to 74.2 mln lira
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 05:27am EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 769.7 million lira ($205.00 million)versus 1.03 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss at 74.2 million lira versus loss of 62.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Karsan Q2 net loss widens to 33.9 million lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 08:46pm EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS : Q2 revenue of 165.7 million lira ($56.47 million) versus 224.5 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss of 33.9 million lira versus loss of 13.7 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Karsan Otomotiv decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 10:53am EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret As : Decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus S.p.A.(IIA) through capital increase . Says to participate in the capital increase with total 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million) .Decides to allocate up to 10 pct of Hasanaga Factory capacity to IIA for 9 years in return for 850,000 euros that will be paid by IIA.  Full Article

Karsan Otomotiv appoints Okan Bas as CEO as of July 1
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 12:22pm EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv : CEO Murat Selek resigns as of June 30 .Appoints Okan Bas as CEO effective of July 1.  Full Article

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 11:21am EDT 

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS News

BRIEF-Karsan signs MoU with Morgan Olson for production and marketing of vehicles in North America

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MORGAN OLSON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CARRYING OUT THE COMMERCIALIZATION, FINAL ASSEMBLY, PRODUCTION, SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES OF KARSAN VEHICLES, PARTICULARLY THOSE DESIGNED FOR USPS, IN NORTH AMERICA

» More KARSN.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials