Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)

Karsan Q2 net result turns to profit of 4.7 million lira

Aug 17 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV SANAYII VE TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 271.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 173.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 4.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 26.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Karsan Otomotiv Q1 net loss narrows to 16.5 million lira

May 11 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 76.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 145.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 16.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 25.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Karsan signs strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Said on Friday signed strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv for 3 years . The deal signed in order to be more competitive in the design, production and sales of public transport vehicles . Accordingly, company will produce electric busses in the name of Bozankaya within the terms and conditions determined by the agreement . Under this contract, targets to produce 300 electric buses annually .The contract will extend for one year periods unless otherwise specified by the parties.

Karsan Otomotiv proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Karsan Ototmotiv FY 2016 net loss widens to 74.2 mln lira

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 769.7 million lira ($205.00 million)versus 1.03 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss at 74.2 million lira versus loss of 62.6 million lira year ago.

Karsan Q2 net loss widens to 33.9 million lira

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS : Q2 revenue of 165.7 million lira ($56.47 million) versus 224.5 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss of 33.9 million lira versus loss of 13.7 million lira year ago.

Karsan Otomotiv decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret As : Decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus S.p.A.(IIA) through capital increase . Says to participate in the capital increase with total 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million) .Decides to allocate up to 10 pct of Hasanaga Factory capacity to IIA for 9 years in return for 850,000 euros that will be paid by IIA.

Karsan Otomotiv appoints Okan Bas as CEO as of July 1

Karsan Otomotiv : CEO Murat Selek resigns as of June 30 .Appoints Okan Bas as CEO effective of July 1.

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.