Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd :Karur Vysya Bank - K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office.

Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd :Says RBI approves appointment of P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO of Karur Vysya‍​.

India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.46 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 13.84 billion rupees versus 13.85 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 2.33 billion rupees versus 1.30 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 4.27 percent versus 3.58 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 2.85 percent versus 2.53 percent previous quarter.

Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6

May 29 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd :Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6.

India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd ::March quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees .March quarter net NPA 2.53 percent .March quarter NIM 4.05 percent - TV.March quarter gross NPA 3.58 percent .March quarter provisions 2.18 billion rupees .Recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share.The alerts on profit, net and gross NPA, provisions were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange.

Karur Vysya Dec-qtr profit down about 24 pct

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.53 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 14.11 billion rupees versus 13.52 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions 943.1 million rupees versus 927.4 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 2.66 percent versus 2.29 percent previous quarter . Dec quarter net NPA 1.68 percent versus 1.44 percent previous quarter .says provision coverage ratio as on Dec 31 is 67.06 percent.

Karur Vysya Bank to consider stock split

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd : Board to consider sub-division of equity shares .

Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 8.7 pct

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.46 billion rupees;interest earned 13.85 billion rupees; provisions 669.2 million rupees . June-quarter gross NPA 1.79 percent versus 1.30 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter net NPA 0.79 percent versus 0.55 percent previous quarter .

Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr profit flat

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd : March -quarter net profit 1.38 billion rupees - TV . Says March-quarter gross npa 1.30 percent versus 1.91 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net npa 0.55 percent versus 0.96 percent previous quarter . March-quarter interest earned 13.70 billion rupees . Recommends final dividend of INR 4 per share . The profit alert was first source from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the National Stock Exchange .