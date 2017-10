Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kaya appoints Naveen Duggal as CFO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kaya Ltd ::Says appointed Naveen Duggal as chief financial officer of company with effect from August 2, 2017..

India's Kaya June qtr loss narrows

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kaya Ltd :June quarter net loss 27.1 million rupees versus loss 29.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 515.1 million rupees versus 496.7 million rupees year ago.

India's Kaya Ltd March-qtr loss widens

May 15 (Reuters) - Kaya Ltd :March quarter net loss 60.4 million rupees versus loss 25 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 545.2 million rupees versus 530 million rupees year ago.

Kaya CFO Dharmendar Jain to resign

Kaya Ltd : Says has taken on record resignation of Dharmendar Jain chief financial officer .Says Jain will continue his services with company as chief financial officer till April 21, 2017.

Kaya Ltd Dec qtr loss widens

Kaya Ltd : Kaya Ltd - dec quarter net loss 54.5 million rupees versus loss 18.4 million rupees year ago .Kaya Ltd - dec quarter net sales 456.7 million rupees versus 479.5 million rupees year ago.

Kaya posts June-qtr net loss

Kaya Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 3.1 million rupees versus profit of INR 13.2 million in March quarter . Consol June-quarter net sales 979.1 million rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees in March quarter .