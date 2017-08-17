Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - KAZ MINERALS PLC ::SAYS ‍COPPER OUTPUT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 118 KT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.SAYS ‍BY-PRODUCTS ON TRACK TO MEET OR EXCEED 2017 GUIDANCE​.HY OPERATING PROFIT OF $291 MILLION VERSUS. $68 MILLION.SAYS ‍GROSS REVENUES INCREASED BY 2.3 TIMES, TO $837 MILLION (H1 2016: $363 MILLION)​.SAYS ‍HY REVENUES OF $721 MILLION, EXCLUDING PRE-COMMERCIAL SALES (H1 2016: $302 MILLION)​.HY NET CASH COST OF 64 USC/LB.SAYS ‍BOZSHAKOL FULL YEAR GROSS CASH COST NOW EXPECTED TO BE 115-135 USC/LB​.FULL YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION TARGET NARROWED TO 235-260 KT.NOW EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL PRODUCE 3,100-3,350 KOZ OF SILVER IN 2017.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals PLC 0847.HK:Trading in H shares of company have been halted pending the release of company's HY results.

July 27 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals Plc :H1 2017 COPPER PRODUCTION OF 52 KT FOR (H1 2016: 10 KT).H1 2017 COPPER PRODUCTION MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 118 KT, ON TRACK FOR FY GUIDANCE OF 225-260 KT.FIRST HALF GOLD OUTPUT OF 93 KOZ (H1 2016: 45 KOZ).BOZSHAKOL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2017 COPPER GUIDANCE AND TOP END OF GOLD GUIDANCE.CLAY PLANT CONTINUING TO RAMP UP IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR BOZSHAKOL, ORE THROUGHPUT AT 69% IN Q2.FULL YEAR GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF GUIDANCE FOR EAST REGION AND BOZYMCHAK.EXPECT TO ACHIEVE 100% OF DESIGN CAPACITY IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR AS PLANNED.AKTOGAY AND EAST REGION CURRENTLY TRACKING BELOW GUIDED FULL YEAR COST RANGE.MATERIAL EXTRACTED IN H1 2017 AT BOZSHAKOL HAD A HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED GOLD GRADE WHICH IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE FROM JULY 2017.BOZSHAKOL IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2017 GUIDANCE OF 95-110 KT.NOW EXPECTED THAT BOZSHAKOL GOLD OUTPUT WILL BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE OF 85-110 KOZ.

July 27 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals Plc::Trading in H shares will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m.on July 27.Trading in H shares halted ‍pending release of co's production report for HY & Q2 ended June​ 30, 2017.

Kaz Minerals extends loan facility

June 9 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals Plc ::Completed amendment, extension of pre-export finance loan facility which includes increase in facility commitments to $600 million​.

Kaz Mineral says chairman to retire, names CEO as chairman

April 27 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals Plc ::Simon Heale, non-executive chairman of company, will retire from board having served eleven years with company.Oleg Novachuk, chief executive officer, will become chair.Andrew Southam, chief financial officer, will be appointed chief executive officer.Michael Lynch-Bell, senior independent director will be additionally appointed deputy chair.Process is under way to identify and appoint a new independent non-executive director and a new chief financial officer.

KAZ Minerals says on track to meet 2017 production guidance

April 27 (Reuters) - KAZ Minerals Plc ::On track to meet 2017 production guidance for all metals.Copper production increased by 16 percent to 52 kt in Q1 as new mines ramp up.Net debt of $2,550 million at 31 march 2017; $1,098 million of funds available.Q1 financial position supported by limited project spend and refund of project vat.2017 project expenditure guidance for aktogay reduced to less than $200 million from $265 million.Aktogay concentrator commenced output in mid-february and has produced 7 kt of copper.Total ore extraction of 16.9 million tonnes represents an increase of 27% versus previous quarter.

Kaz Minerals Plc : FY profit before tax $220 million versus $12 million year ago . FY revenue $766 million versus $665 million year ago .Sees 2017 group's copper production to increase to 225-260 kt.

Kaz Minerals says has met 2016 copper guidance

Kaz Minerals Plc : Q4 and full year 2016 production report . Full year copper guidance met and by-product guidance exceeded in 2016 . Copper cathode equivalent production 1 of 140 kt (guidance 135-145 kt) . Copper output growth of 73 pct year-on-year (FY 2015: 81 kt) . Q4 copper cathode equivalent production of 43 kt (Q3 2016: 45 kt) . By-product output exceeds full year guidance ranges . Stronger than anticipated by-product grades in east region in Q4 2016 . Bozymchak operated at design capacity throughout 2016 .Our growth will continue in 2017 as Bozshakol reaches capacity and we commence production from sulphide ore at Aktogay.

Kaz Minerals announces commencement of commissioning works at Bozshakol Clay plant

Kaz Minerals <0847.HK>: s-bozshakol Clay Plant Completion . Announces completion of construction and commencement of commissioning works at bozshakol clay plant . "ramp up of main sulphide concentrator is progressing in-line with expectations and 2016 production guidance for bozshakol remains unchanged" . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in hk shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 30 sept 2016 .Clay plant has annual processing capacity of five million tonnes and expected to commence production of saleable copper concentrate in 2016.