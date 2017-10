KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group

Sept 8 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP.PKO BP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES IN KBC TFI THROUGH PKO BP'S FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY.DEAL TO BE FINALISED IN Q1 OF 2018.

KBC Group Q2 IFRS net result at EUR 855 ‍​mln beats Reuters poll

Aug 10 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::REG-KBC GROUP: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RESULT OF 855 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER.Q2 TOTAL INCOME EUR ‍​1.98 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.89 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 IFRS NET RESULT EUR 855‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 720 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.WILL PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 EURO PER SHARE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017.FOR IRELAND, OUR UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR LOAN IMPAIRMENT IS FOR A NET RELEASE OF 160 TO 200 MILLION EUROS FOR FULL YEAR 2017.Q2 NON-LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) EUR 179 MILLION VERSUS EUR 141 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) LOSS OF EUR 24 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 38 MILLION YEAR AGO.PLANNED REFORM OF THE BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME WOULD IMPACT KBC MAINLY BECAUSE OF THE INTENDED GRADUAL DECREASE IN THE TAX RATE FROM 33.99% TO 29.58%.PLANNED REFORM OF THE BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME EXPECTED TO HAVE A RECURRING POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT FROM 2018 ONWARDS.PLANNED REFORM OF THE BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME EXPECTED TO HAVE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE ONE-OFF IMPACT (OF ROUGHLY +0.2%) ON COMMON EQUITY RATIO IN THE H2 OF 2017.PLANNED REFORM OF THE BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME EXPECTED TO HAVE ESTIMATED ONE-OFF NEGATIVE UPFRONT IMPACT ON INCOME STATEMENT IN THE H2 (ESTIMATED AT EUR -230 MILLION).

Ceska Posta and Csob Group, KBC Group's Czech Republic business unit, conclude 10-year partnership agreement

June 28 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.THE AGREEMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018.ALL OF ČESKÁ POŠTA’S EXISTING AGREEMENTS ON PROVISION OF FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPIRE AT END 2017; AS OF JAN., ČSOB GROUP TO BECOME SOLE PARTNER IN PROVIDING THESE SERVICES.

KBC Securities joins forces with Oaklins for its M&A activities

May 19 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::KBC SECURITIES jOINS FORCES WITH GLOBAL MID-MARKET M&A ADVISOR OAKLINS FOR ITS M&A ACTIVITIES AND RECEIVES EXCLUSIVITY FOR BELGIAN MARKET.

KBC's Czech unit CSOB Q1 net profit rises 42 percent

May 11 (Reuters) - Kbc Groep Nv :KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million).CSOB says loan portfolio grew 7 percent in Q1, deposits up 15 percent.says profit growth driven by solid growth in business volumes, excellent loan quality and supported by strong performance of financial markets.says loan portfolio expansion driven by growth of mortgages, supported by accelerated consumer finance lending and leasing.

KBC Groep Q1 result of 630 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV ::EXCELLENT FIRST-QUARTER RESULT OF 630 MILLION EUROS.Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 TOTAL INCOME EUR 1.95 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.87 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 NON-LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) EUR 187 MILLION VERSUS EUR 145 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) LOSS OF EUR 28 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 35 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 RESULT BEFORE TAX EUR 715 MILLION VERSUS EUR 630 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 630 MILLION VERSUS EUR 501 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.IN 2017 ANTICIPATES SOLID RETURNS IN ALL OUR BUSINESS UNITS.VIEWS THE CURRENT CREDIT COST RATIO AS BEING VERY LOW.FOR IRELAND, IN PARTICULAR, OUR GUIDANCE FOR LOAN IMPAIRMENT IS FOR A RELEASE OF 120-160 MILLION EUROS FOR FULL YEAR 2017.. AFTER DECEMBER 2017, WE EXPECT THE ECB TO GRADUALLY PHASE OUT ITS QE PROGRAMME AND END IT BY MID-2018.EXPECTS ANOTHER TWO RATE INCREASES BY THE FED IN 2017 AND THREE MORE IN 2018 (OF 25 BASIS POINTS EACH)..EXPECTS THE US DOLLAR TO APPRECIATE AGAINST THE EURO IN 2017, AS IT WILL BENEFIT FROM SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATE SUPPORT.EXPECTS GERMAN AND US LONG-TERM BOND YIELDS TO RISE ONLY MODERATELY IN THE PERIOD AHEAD.SAYS MOST SIGNIFICANT RISKS STILL STEM FROM POLITICAL EVENTS, THE REAL START OF THE BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS AFTER THE UK GENERAL ELECTION ON 8 JUNE, AND THE TREND OF DE-GLOBALISATION.

Kbc Group elects Rik Scheerlinck as Group's CFO

Kbc Groep Nv : Rik Scheerlinck, presently CEO of K&H Bank and Country CEO, hungary, will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed Luc Popelier as KBC Group CFO .Luc Popelier will replace Luc Gijsens as CEO of International Markets Business Unit.

Care Property Invest announces placement of 1,570,000 of its shares

Care Property Invest NV : Trading in care property invest shares resumed . Successful placement of 1,570,000 shares . The 1,570,000 shares were placed by Bank Degroof Petercam NV and KBC Securities NV .The 1,570,000 shares were placed at 19.25 euros ($20.45) per share, a discount of 7.1 percent compared to the closing price on March 14.

KBC Group Q4 result after tax of 685 million euros

KBC Groep NV : Strong fourth-quarter result of 685 million euros ($731.72 million), leading to a full-year profit of 2.4 billion euros . We will propose to general meeting of shareholders in May to set full (gross) dividend for 2016 at 2.80 euros per share . For full year 2016, net result amounted to 2 427 million euros, compared with 2 639 million euros for 2015 . Q4 net interest income 1.06 billion euros versus 1.05 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 total income 1.90 billion euros versus 1.76 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 non-life insurance before reinsurance 178 million euros versus 147 million euros year ago . Q4 life insurance before reinsurance loss 44 million euros versus loss 51 million euros year ago . Q4 result after tax 685 million euros versus 520 million euros in Reuters Poll . Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: we anticipate solid returns for all our business units .Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: for Ireland, in particular, our guidance for loan impairment charges is for a release of 25-75 million euros for the full year..

KBC Groep acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease

Kbc Groep NV : Acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, becoming largest bank- insurance group in Bulgaria . will use internal sources/available funds to pay acquisition price in cash. .Acquisition for a total consideration of 610 million euros ($642.94 million).