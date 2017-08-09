Edition:
K Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO)

KBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
$38.55
Open
$38.74
Day's High
$39.03
Day's Low
$38.74
Volume
4,601
Avg. Vol
9,520
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$36.69

Latest Key Developments

K-Bro reports Q2 earnings of $0.26 per share
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 10:00pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc - :K-Bro reports Q2 2017 results and completes move to new Toronto facility.Qtrly revenue $40.5 million versus $39.5 million.Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.26.  Full Article

K-Bro Linen announces $50 mln equity offering
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 03:31pm EDT 

K Bro Linen Inc : K-Bro Linen Inc. announces $50 million equity offering . Entered into agreement to sell 1.3 million common shares on bought deal basis at price of $38.00 per share to syndicate of underwriters .Net proceeds from offering to be used to fund build out of K-Bro's facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, to pay down indebtedness.  Full Article

K-Bro qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 10:00pm EDT 

K-Bro Linen Inc : Qtrly revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $38.8 million , an increase of 14.8% over comparable 2015 period. . Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32 .K-Bro reports strong Q1, 2016 results with record revenue and EBITDA.  Full Article

K-Bro Linen Inc declares April dividend
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 06:00pm EDT 

K-Bro Linen Inc:Says dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on May 13 to holders of record date as of April 30.  Full Article

K-Bro Linen declares dividend on common shares
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 10:00pm EST 

K-Bro Linen Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share of the Corporation.Payable on April 15, 2016 to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2016.  Full Article

K-Bro Linen Inc declares December dividend
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 06:00pm EST 

K-Bro Linen Inc:Dividend of 10 cents CDN per common share of Corporation for the period from December 1 to 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016 to holders of record date as of common shares on December 31.  Full Article

K-Bro Linen Inc declares November dividend
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 10:00pm EST 

K-Bro Linen Inc:Declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from November 1 to 30, 2015, to be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.  Full Article

K Bro Linen Inc News

