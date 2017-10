Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd ::Sept quarter NIM at 3.09 percent.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 933.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter interest earned 13.18 billion rupees versus 13.06 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 2.26 billion rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 4.13 percent versus 4.34 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 3.04 percent versus 3.20 percent previous quarter.

July 21 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd :Says aims export credit target of INR 25 billion for FY 2017-2018.

May 23 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd :Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business.

April 28 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd :Says Balachandra YV appointed cfo.Says Balachandra Y V, designated as chief financial officer (cfo) in place of Chandrashekar Rao.

Karnataka Bank Ltd :Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd : "Some erroneous media reports have appeared that ICICI Bank has acquired 1.09% stake in Karnataka Bank" .Almost all of the shares are held by bank on behalf of its equity broker clients as security for exchange clearing and settlement business.

Karnataka Bank Ltd :Says Karnataka Bank and SBI Card launch co-branded credit cards.

Karnataka Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; interest earned 12.61 billion rupees; provisions 1.36 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net NPA 2.61 percent versus 2.35 percent previous quarter; gross NPA 3.92 percent versus 3.44 percent previous quarter .

Karnataka Bank Ltd : Says march-quarter provisions 1.13 billion rupees; march-quarter gross NPA 3.44 percent versus 3.56 percent previous quarter . March -quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees; march-quarter interest earned 12.78 billion rupees .Recommended dividend at inr 5 per share.