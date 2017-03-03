Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koc Holding proposes FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.3259 lira/shr

Koc Holding As : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.3259 lira ($0.0875) net 0.277134 lira per group b shares . Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross and net 0.3259 lira per group a shares .Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 6.

Koc Holding Q3 net profit up at 980.9 million lira

Koc Holding : Q3 revenue of 18.64 billion lira ($5.87 billion)versus 19.05 billion lira year ago .Q3 net profit of 980.9 million lira versus 892.5 million lira year ago.

Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira

Koc Holding AS : Q2 net profit of 918.1 million lira ($312.39 million) versus 862.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 16.95 billion lira versus 18.28 billion lira year ago.

Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln

Arcelik As :Arcelik AS says it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln.

Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12.

Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook

Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook.

S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive

Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable.

Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets

Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets.

Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died

Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died.

Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term

Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook.