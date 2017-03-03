Edition:
Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

KCHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.15TL (-0.91%)
Prev Close
16.45TL
Open
16.49TL
Day's High
16.54TL
Day's Low
16.30TL
Volume
3,055,974
Avg. Vol
3,927,947
52-wk High
18.14TL
52-wk Low
12.02TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koc Holding proposes FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.3259 lira/shr
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 12:25pm EST 

Koc Holding As : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.3259 lira ($0.0875) net 0.277134 lira per group b shares . Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross and net 0.3259 lira per group a shares .Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 6.  Full Article

Koc Holding Q3 net profit up at 980.9 million lira
Monday, 7 Nov 2016 11:27pm EST 

Koc Holding : Q3 revenue of 18.64 billion lira ($5.87 billion)versus 19.05 billion lira year ago .Q3 net profit of 980.9 million lira versus 892.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 01:08am EDT 

Koc Holding AS : Q2 net profit of 918.1 million lira ($312.39 million) versus 862.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 16.95 billion lira versus 18.28 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 02:05pm EDT 

Arcelik As :Arcelik AS says it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 11:56am EST 

Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12.  Full Article

Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 11:57am EST 

Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook.  Full Article

S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 11:57am EST 

Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 10:56am EST 

Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 05:17am EST 

Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died.  Full Article

Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 07:35am EST 

Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook.  Full Article

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

