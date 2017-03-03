Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Koc Holding proposes FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.3259 lira/shr
Koc Holding As
Koc Holding Q3 net profit up at 980.9 million lira
Koc Holding
Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira
Koc Holding AS
Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln
Arcelik As
Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12. Full Article
Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook
Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook. Full Article
S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive
Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable. Full Article
Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets
Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets. Full Article
Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died
Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died. Full Article
Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term
Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook. Full Article
BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs
* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,