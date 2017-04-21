Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Klöckner & Co invests in technology startup BigRep

April 21 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co SE ::Invests in technology startup BigRep.Alongside financial investment, Klöckner & Co plans to use BigRep's industrial 3D printers in its extensive european and US site network going forward.This market segment has a promising outlook, with an annual growth rate of around 20 percent expected by 2020.

Kloeckner CEO says 2017 guidance has upward potential

Kloeckner & Co CEO : Says forecast for 2017 is conservative, has potential upward . Says steel prices rose 80 percent in Europe, 40 percent in United States, returning to level of early 2015 . Says not in any concrete talks over a consolidation in steel trading . Says aims to pay dividend of at least 0.20 eurper share for 2017 Further company coverage: [KCOGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Kloeckner & Co FY EBITDA at five-year high of 196 mln euros

Kloeckner & Co SE : Dividend 0.20 euros per share . FY operating income (EBITDA) at five-year high of 196 million euros ($206.88 million) . FY net income once again positive at 38 million euros after loss in previous year . Further growth in operating income forecast for current year . Kloeckner & Co SE - for current fiscal year, Kloeckner & Co expects a slight rise in real steel demand in both primary sales markets, Europe and USA . FY sales declined by 11.1%, from 6,444 million euros to 5,730 million euros . Sales in Klöckner & co group are projected to grow slightly more strongly than demand . Steel prices were lower on average but rose over course of year. This had a negative effect on sales but a positive effect on earnings . Kloeckner & co se - current fy operating income (EBITDA) is also forecast to increase slightly, buoyed by further optimization measures .Kloeckner - higher steel prices at beginning of year should lead to very substantial growth in Q1 with EBITDA between 65 million and 75 million euros.

Kloeckner & Co builds service center in North Rhine-Westphalia

Kloeckner & Co SE : Kloeckner & Co gives go-ahead for phase 2 of major investment in aluminum processing .Plant is expected to reach its full 80,000 ton-per- year aluminum processing capacity in 2018.

Kloeckner & Co prices convertible bond

Kloeckner & Co Se : Says convertible bond with coupon of 2.00% p.a. And 7 years maturity . Says conversion price set at eur 14.82 / premium of 27.5% . Says proceeds of eur 147.8 million for general corporate purposes .Says successful placement of eur 147.8 million unsubordinated unsecured convertible bonds.

Kloeckner & Co launches offer of approx. 150 million euros convertible bonds

Kloeckner & Co SE : Launches offer of approx. 150 million euros ($167.15 million) guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2023 convertible into shares of Kloeckner & Co . Intends to use proceeds from issue of bonds for general corporate purposes . Offering size will be approximately 150 million euros with up to 9.98 million shares underlying bonds .Coupon is expected to be between 1.75 pct and 2.50 pct per annum.

Kloeckner says U.S. sheet steel prices could fall 15 pct

Kloeckner & Co : CEO affirms aims to pay dividend for 2016 . CEO says to cut about 100 jobs as part of new savings programme . Says no closures planned as part of new savings programme . Says steel prices have risen by about 25 pct since trough in mid-2015 . Says prices for sheet steel in the U.S. could fall by 15 pct by yr-endFurther company coverage: [KCOGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Kloeckner & Co expects Q2 EBITDA of about 70 million euros

Kloeckner & Co SE : Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter . Operating income (EBITDA) for Q2 is now expected to be in order of around 70 million euros ($77.21 million) . Increase of EBITDA compared to previous year's figure is expected for Q3 as well, despite current consolidation of steel prices .Also for year as a whole, expectation of a considerable increase in EBITDA compared to previous year's figure adjusted for restructuring expenses is confirmed.

Kloeckner & Co SE confirms outlook for FY 2016

Kloeckner & Co SE:Positive outlook for the second quarter; full-year 2016 earnings targets confirmed.

Kloeckner & Co SE issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Kloeckner & Co SE:Sees slight dip in sales, significant increase in EBITDA and marginally positive net profit in 2016.FY 2016 revenue 6,384 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 146.84 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 12.63 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.