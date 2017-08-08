KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)
99.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.75 (-0.75%)
100.00
100.25
100.50
98.50
171,256
786,278
120.00
87.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's Ofcom says KCOM fined 900,000 stg for emergency-call failure
Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom::KCOM FINED £900,000 FOR EMERGENCY-CALL FAILURE.KCOM ATTRIBUTED THIS FAILURE TO FLOODING AT ONE OF BT'S TELEPHONE EXCHANGES IN YORK, IN WAKE OF STORM EVA.INVESTIGATION FOUND KCOM BROKE RULE DESIGNED TO ENSURE EVERYONE CAN CONTACT EMERGENCY SERVICES AT ALL TIMES.INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT KCOM DID HAVE BACK-UP ROUTES IN PLACE, IT LATER BECAME CLEAR THAT THESE ALSO RELIED ON FLOODED TELEPHONE EXCHANGE IN YORK. Full Article
KCOM Group says business is trading in line with expectations
July 21 (Reuters) - KCOM Group Plc
Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas
June 22 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom::BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country".In areas where BT and KCOM have "significant market power", Ofcom proposes to maintain regulation designed to promote retail competition.Proposal includes requirements on BT and KCOM to provide wholesale products to other providers on a "fair and reasonable basis". Full Article
Primestone Capital hikes position in Kcom to 8.43 pct -filing
May 25 (Reuters) - Kcom Group Plc
UK's Ofcom says believes KCOM failed to maintain access to emergency services
UK's Office of Communications(Ofcom): Determined there are reasonable grounds for believing that KCOM contravened general condition 3.1(c) from Feb. 25 2009 to 28 dec 2015 . KCOM now has an opportunity to make representations to Ofcom .Reasonable grounds for believing KCOM failed to take sufficient measures to maintain uninterrupted telephone access to emergency services. Full Article
Kcom says FY operating profit 91.8 mln stg
Kcom Group Plc
KCOM says CFO Paul Simpson to leave this year
KCOM Group Plc
KCOM Group PLC announces proposed sale of UK network infrastructure
KCOM Group PLC:Announces the sale of its national network infrastructure1 to CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc for an all cash consideration of £90.0 million. Full Article
Kcom Group Plc announces interim dividend
Kcom Group Plc:Says interim dividend is 1.97 pence per share (2014: 1.79 pence), which is consistent with the Board's previously stated commitment to grow the full year dividend at 10 pct. per annum until the year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend will be paid on Feb.1, 2016 to shareholders registered on Dec. 29, 2015.Says ex-dividend date is Dec. 24, 2015. Full Article
* Primestone capital llp discloses holding of 8.43 percent of voting rights in KCom Group-filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)