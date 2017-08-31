Edition:
KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)

KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

121.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs121.05
Open
Rs123.00
Day's High
Rs123.00
Day's Low
Rs121.50
Volume
50,195
Avg. Vol
218,637
52-wk High
Rs137.70
52-wk Low
Rs78.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's KCP June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 05:49am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - KCP Ltd :June quarter net profit 231.7 million rupees versus profit 45.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 2.76 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

KCP Dec-qtr profit almost doubles
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 07:44am EST 

Kcp Ltd : Kcp ltd - dec quarter net profit 101.8 million rupees versus 52.6 million rupees year ago .Kcp ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.01 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

KCP Ltd Sept-qtr profit up about 41 pct
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 07:04am EST 

KCP Ltd : Sept quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.79 billion rupees year ago .Sept quarter net profit 73.1 million rupees versus profit 51.7 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

KCP Ltd June-qtr profit slumps
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 06:23am EDT 

KCP Ltd : June-quarter net profit 32.4 million rupees versus 341.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.79 billion rupees versus 2.03 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

The K C P Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 02:38am EST 

The K C P Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each (100% on paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend payment date will be March 28, 2016.  Full Article

