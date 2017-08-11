Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kwality Ltd :Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year.Kwality Ltd - June quarter total income 15.73 billion rupees versus 14.82 billion rupees last year.Says approved raising of funds of not more than 15 billion rupees.

Kwality Ltd says SEBI imposes 1.2 mln rupees fine on co, five promoters

July 14 (Reuters) - Kwality Ltd ::Says SEBI imposes 1.2 million rupees fine on Kwality Ltd, five promoters.

Kwality Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises

Kwality Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 450.9 million rupees versus 370.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 15.83 billion rupees versus 14.24 billion rupees year ago.

Kwality Ltd gets capital commitment of 5.20 bln rupees from KKR

Kwality Ltd : KKR backs Kwality Ltd ; commits upto INR 5.20 billion towards expansion plans . Proceeds to be used to fund capex . Funds will be deployed for part repayment of debt to improve cash flows and augment brand building activities .

Kwality says CFO Shangle has resigned

Kwality Ltd : Sunit Shangle, has resigned as CFO from July 04, 2016;appoints S. K. Gupta as CFO from July 04 Further company coverage: [KDAI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

Kwality Ltd says IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 pct stake in co

Kwality Ltd : IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 percent stake in co .