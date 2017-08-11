Edition:
Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

103.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs100.05
Open
Rs100.00
Day's High
Rs104.80
Day's Low
Rs100.00
Volume
417,041
Avg. Vol
1,846,591
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:27am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kwality Ltd :Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year.Kwality Ltd - June quarter total income 15.73 billion rupees versus 14.82 billion rupees last year.Says approved raising of funds of not more than 15 billion rupees.  Full Article

Kwality Ltd says SEBI imposes 1.2 mln rupees fine on co, five promoters
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 08:53am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Kwality Ltd ::Says SEBI imposes 1.2 million rupees fine on Kwality Ltd, five promoters.  Full Article

Kwality Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 02:13am EST 

Kwality Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 450.9 million rupees versus 370.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 15.83 billion rupees versus 14.24 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Kwality Ltd gets capital commitment of 5.20 bln rupees from KKR
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 11:16pm EDT 

Kwality Ltd : KKR backs Kwality Ltd ; commits upto INR 5.20 billion towards expansion plans . Proceeds to be used to fund capex . Funds will be deployed for part repayment of debt to improve cash flows and augment brand building activities .  Full Article

Kwality says CFO Shangle has resigned
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 11:07pm EDT 

Kwality Ltd : Sunit Shangle, has resigned as CFO from July 04, 2016;appoints S. K. Gupta as CFO from July 04 Further company coverage: [KDAI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Kwality Ltd says IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 pct stake in co
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 07:02am EDT 

Kwality Ltd : IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 percent stake in co .  Full Article

Kwality Ltd News

BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:

