Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

Klondex ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd ::Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 ​.Klondex Mines Ltd - in Q3, ‍produced and sold a total of 40,818 and 38,012 gold equivalent ounces, respectively​.

Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs.Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04.Klondex Mines - ‍expect to produce between 213,000 and 230,000 GEOS during 2017 at expected production cash costs/gold equivalent ounce sold of $675 to $700​.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍increasing FY consolidated production guidance to 213,000 - 230,000 GEOS, up slightly from 210,000 - 225,000 GEOS​.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍now expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $63 and $71 million​.Klondex Mines - ‍lowering FY production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold outlook to $675 - $700.

Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2

July 18 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter.Klondex Mines Ltd - mined a total 53,248 gold equivalent ounces in line with company expectations in quarter for Nevada and Canadian operations..Klondex Mines Ltd - company will begin processing Hollister ore through Midas mill in second half of year.Klondex Mines Ltd - remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces, up 36 pct from 2016.Klondex Mines Ltd - at Fire Creek, company milled 49,060 ore tons in Q2 at an average milled head grade of 1.01 gold equivalent ounces per ton.Klondex Mines - produced, sold qtrly total of 66,629 & 69,522 gold equivalent ounces, respectively, up 94 pct & 107 pct from Q1, for Nevada, Canadian operations.

Klondex Mines Ltd remain on track to meet annual production guidance

May 12 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd : :Klondex Mines Ltd - remain on track to meet annual production guidance.Klondex Mines Ltd - expect production to be weighted to second half of year.

Klondex Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 4 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's.Q1 loss per share $0.06.Says expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million.Qtrly revenues $41.7 million versus $36.4 million.

Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance

April 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd ::Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos.Klondex Mines - 2017 production is weighted more heavily in second half of year as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up towards full production.

Klondex Mines expects 2017 capex of $57 mln to $62 mln

Klondex Mines Ltd : Klondex reports record quarterly production of 51,833 GEOs; 2017 production guidance increased about 36 percent from prior year . Says expects to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 GEOs during 2017 . Says Fire Creek And Midas' 2017 production is expected to be in line with prior year .Company also expects its 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million.

Klondex reports quarterly revenues of $53.0 million

Klondex Mines Ltd : "Maintain our targeted total annual production costs and geo production guidance" . Qtrly net income per share $ 0.05 . Says on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Klondex reports third quarter 2016 results; records record quarterly revenues of $53.0 million.

Klondex Mines Ltd reiterates 2016 production guidance

Klondex Mines Ltd : says reiterates its 2016 production guidance .preliminary Q3 gold production 32,929 ounces.