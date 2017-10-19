Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

Edition:
Klondex ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 08:55pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd ::Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 ​.Klondex Mines Ltd - in Q3, ‍produced and sold a total of 40,818 and 38,012 gold equivalent ounces, respectively​.  Full Article

Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 04:48pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs.Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04.Klondex Mines - ‍expect to produce between 213,000 and 230,000 GEOS during 2017 at expected production cash costs/gold equivalent ounce sold of $675 to $700​.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍increasing FY consolidated production guidance to 213,000 - 230,000 GEOS, up slightly from 210,000 - 225,000 GEOS​.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍now expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $63 and $71 million​.Klondex Mines - ‍lowering FY production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold outlook to $675 - $700.  Full Article

Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 05:08pm EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter.Klondex Mines Ltd - mined a total 53,248 gold equivalent ounces in line with company expectations in quarter for Nevada and Canadian operations..Klondex Mines Ltd - company will begin processing Hollister ore through Midas mill in second half of year.Klondex Mines Ltd - remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces, up 36 pct from 2016.Klondex Mines Ltd - at Fire Creek, company milled 49,060 ore tons in Q2 at an average milled head grade of 1.01 gold equivalent ounces per ton.Klondex Mines - produced, sold qtrly total of 66,629 & 69,522 gold equivalent ounces, respectively, up 94 pct & 107 pct from Q1, for Nevada, Canadian operations.  Full Article

Klondex Mines Ltd remain on track to meet annual production guidance
Friday, 12 May 2017 06:05am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd : :Klondex Mines Ltd - remain on track to meet annual production guidance.Klondex Mines Ltd - expect production to be weighted to second half of year.  Full Article

Klondex Q1 loss per share $0.06
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:05pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's.Q1 loss per share $0.06.Says expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million.Qtrly revenues $41.7 million versus $36.4 million.  Full Article

Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 06:05am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd ::Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos.Klondex Mines - 2017 production is weighted more heavily in second half of year as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up towards full production.  Full Article

Klondex Mines expects 2017 capex of $57 mln to $62 mln
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 05:24pm EST 

Klondex Mines Ltd : Klondex reports record quarterly production of 51,833 GEOs; 2017 production guidance increased about 36 percent from prior year . Says expects to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 GEOs during 2017 . Says Fire Creek And Midas' 2017 production is expected to be in line with prior year .Company also expects its 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million.  Full Article

Klondex reports quarterly revenues of $53.0 million
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 08:09pm EDT 

Klondex Mines Ltd : "Maintain our targeted total annual production costs and geo production guidance" . Qtrly net income per share $ 0.05 . Says on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Klondex reports third quarter 2016 results; records record quarterly revenues of $53.0 million.  Full Article

Klondex Mines Ltd reiterates 2016 production guidance
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 05:12pm EDT 

Klondex Mines Ltd : says reiterates its 2016 production guidance .preliminary Q3 gold production 32,929 ounces.  Full Article

