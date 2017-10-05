KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)
299.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.75 (+0.93%)
Rs297.20
Rs298.10
Rs302.55
Rs298.00
43,505
645,104
Rs337.60
Rs110.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
KEC International merges five step-down units with SAE Towers
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd
KEC International gets orders worth 10.24 bln rupees
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd
India's KEC International June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Aug 2 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd
KEC International March-qtr consol profit rises
May 19 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd
KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
KEC International Ltd
KEC International gets orders worth 19.43 bln rupees
KEC International Ltd
KEC International Dec-qtr consol profit more than doubles
KEC International Ltd
KEC International gets orders worth 8.40 bln rupees
Kec International Ltd
KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business
KEC International Ltd
KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct
KEC International Ltd