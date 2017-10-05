KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KEC International merges five step-down units with SAE Towers

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd ::Says co's 5 step-down units merged with SAE Towers Holdings Llc​.

KEC International gets orders worth 10.24 bln rupees

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kec International Ltd ::Gets orders worth 10.24 billion rupees.

India's KEC International June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Aug 2 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 629.7 million rupees versus profit of 309.1 million rupees last year.KEC International Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 566.3 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 19.05 billion rupees versus 17.90 billion rupees last year.

KEC International March-qtr consol profit rises

May 19 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1.60 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.46 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 28.96 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 764.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 26.21 billion rupees.

KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees

KEC International Ltd : Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore .Says witnessing steady order inflows from PGCIL on domestic front.

KEC International gets orders worth 19.43 bln rupees

KEC International Ltd : Says KEC International wins orders worth Rs. 1,943 crore . Says transmission and distribution business got orders of INR 14.08 billion .Says co is experiencing a remarkable pick up in momentum in the Americas.

KEC International Dec-qtr consol profit more than doubles

KEC International Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 626 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 19.35 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 611.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 261.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 20.76 billion rupees .Says railways business continues to witness rapid build-up on back of consecutive large order wins.

KEC International gets orders worth 8.40 bln rupees

Kec International Ltd :KEC International says wins orders of INR 8.40 bln.

KEC International sees upsurge in co's solar business

KEC International Ltd : Expect an upsurge in solar business .

KEC International June-qtr consol profit up about 83 pct

KEC International Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 309.1 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 447.5 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 168.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.03 billion rupees .