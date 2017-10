May 10 (Reuters) - KEI Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 316.2 million rupees versus profit 202.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 7.95 billion rupees versus 6.81 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.6 rupees per share.

KEI Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 271.8 million rupees versus profit 146.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.66 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees year ago .Says hopeful to get 14-15 percent growth in terms of value in FY16-17.