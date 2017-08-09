Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd :Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.Quarterly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14.Quarterly revenue c$60.1 million.Kelt Exploration Ltd - board of directors has agreed to increase 2017 capital expenditure budget by a net $10.0 million.Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly combined average daily production 20,684 boe/d versus 20,208 boe/d​.Kelt Exploration Ltd - total exploration and development capital expenditures planned for 2017 are $191.0 million versus previously $173.0 million.Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly ‍production per million common shares 118 boe/d versus 116 boe/d​.Kelt Exploration Ltd - average production during Q2 of 2017 was below original estimates as third party outages and downtime exceeded expectations.

Kelt reports Q1 FFO per share C$0.15

May 10 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd : :Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.Quarterly adjusted FFO per share C$0.15.Quarterly revenue C$60.2 million.Q1 FFO per share C$0.15.Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share C$0.73.

Kelt quarterly FFO per share C$0.07

Kelt Exploration Ltd : Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016 . Quarterly FFO per share c$0.07 . Quarterly revenue c$40.7 million . Sees 2016 funds from operations of $54.0 million ($0.31 per share, diluted), up 8% from previous guidance . Sees 2016 capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of $87.0 million, up 5% from previous guidance .Average production for three months ended june 30, 2016 was 20,208 boe per day, up 4%.

Kelt Exploration announces amendments to its credit facility

Kelt Exploration Ltd : Kelt exploration announces amendments to its credit facility . Agreed to certain amendments to its existing credit facility and borrowing base has been re-determined at $185.0 million .Expects to realize annual savings of approximately $900,000 by eliminating standby fees on unused credit amounts at current rate.

Kelt Exploration Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance

Kelt Exploration Ltd:Expects FY 2016 average production of 21,000 BOE per day.