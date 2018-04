Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kernel Holding Q2 2017/2018 Net Profit Down At $67 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::Q2 2017/2018 NET PROFIT USD 67.0 MILLION VERSUS USD 95.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 2017/2018 REVENUE USD 536.1 MILLION VERSUS USD 659.3 MILLION YEAR AGO .Q2 2017/2018 EBITDA USD 77.1 MILLION VERSUS USD 129.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 2017/2018 OPERATING PROFIT USD 55.9 MILLION VERSUS USD 116.1 MILLION YEAR AGO .

Kernel Holding Enters Into $100 Million Credit Facility

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA ::SAYS ENTERS INTO US$ 100 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY.SAYS FINALIZED EXECUTION OF PRE-EXPORT CREDIT FACILITY WITH A SYNDICATE OF EUROPEAN BANKS.SAYS FACILITY TO BE USED TO FUND WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS OF ITS GRAIN EXPORT BUSINESS IN UKRAINE.

Kernel's Q2 Grain Sale Volumes Down 22.9 Pct YoY

Jan 19 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING ::SAYS IN Q2 2017/2018 TOTAL GRAIN SALE VOLUMES DECREASED BY 22.9 PCT TO 1.2 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR, DUE TO REDUCED SHIPMENTS FROM RUSSIA.VOLUMES OF SUNFLOWER OIL SOLD IN BULK DECLINED 22.3 PCT TO 0.3 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR IN Q2 REFLECTING THE SALES MOVED FROM Q2 TO NEXT QUARTERS.SALES OF BOTTLED OIL WERE DOWN 25.5 PCT IN Q2 TO 27 MILLION LITRES DUE TO THE EXPIRATION OF ONE-YEAR EXPORT CONTRACT WITH A CUSTOMER, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR A SIZABLE PART OF THE BOTTLED SUNFLOWER OIL SALES IN THE Q2 2017 – Q1 2018 PERIOD.

Kernel Holding Q1 2017/18 Net Profit Down At $22.8 Mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS Q1 2017/18 NET PROFIT WAS $22.8 MILLION VERSUS $64.1 MILLION.Q1 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT WAS $24.8 MILLION VERSUS $58.5 MILLION.Q1 2017/18 REVENUE WAS $536.1 MILLION VERSUS $384.1 MILLION.

Kernel Holding to vote on FY 2016/2017 div. of $0.25/shr

Nov 10 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::AGM TO VOTE ON DEC. 11 ON FY 2016/2017 DIVIDEND OF USD 0.25 PER SHARE.

Kernel Holding FY 2016/2017 net profit down at $176.2 mln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::FY 2016/2017 REVENUE $2.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 EBITDA $319.2 MILLION VERSUS $346.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 NET PROFIT $176.2 MILLION VERSUS $225.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 WERE UNDERMINED BY CONTINUOUS WEAKNESS IN THE CRUSHING BUSINESS WITH CRUSHING MARGINS AT HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS.INTENDS TO RECOMMEND FY 2016/2017 DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE.DECLARES FY 2021 EBITDA AT $500 MILLION.

Kernel Holding sunflower oil sales in bulk up by 34.9% yoy in Q4 2016/2017

July 20 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::SUNFLOWER OIL SALES IN BULK WERE UP BY 34.9% YOY IN Q4.GRAIN EXPORTS SOARED BY 28.6% YOY IN Q4.

Kernel Holding buys farming business for USD 43.3 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::ITS UNIT HAS COMPLETED AN ACQUISITION OF 100% INTEREST IN A FARMING BUSINESS FOR USD 43.3 MILLION.

Kernel Holding acquires farming business in Ukraine

June 5 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS COMPLETED AN ACQUISITION OF 92.1 PCT INTEREST IN A FARMING BUSINESS IN UKRAINE THAT MANAGES MORE THAN 190,000 HECTARES OF LEASEHOLD FARMLAND AND ABOUT 200,000 TONS OF GRAIN STORAGE CAPACITY.EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THE ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING 7.9 PCT INTEREST PRIOR TO JULY 1, 2017.COMPANY WILL PAY US$155 MILLION IN CASH FOR THE 100% INTEREST IN THE BUSINESS.

Kernel Holding Q3 2016/2017 net profit down at $32.9 mln

May 30 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS $615.0 MILLION VERSUS $607.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO.Q3 2016/2017 EBITDA WAS $80.8 MILLION VERSUS $99.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO .Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT WAS $32.9 MILLION VERSUS ​$92.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO.Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 64.4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR RESULTS FROM NORMALIZATION OF NON-OPERATING FOREX GAINS AND WRITE-OFF OF AMORTIZED EXPENSES ON BANK LOANS.