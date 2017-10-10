Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron.Keyera Corp - ‍has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited​.Keyera Corp - agreement is for co ‍to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron's Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta​.Keyera Corp - ‍agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments​.Keyera Corp - ‍under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera​.

Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.36.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Keyera Corp - quarterly gross processing throughput volumes were 1,441 million cubic feet per day slightly higher than both same period last year.

KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

June 20 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING.NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.68% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2027.PROCEEDS FROM NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT INCURRED TO EXECUTE KEYERA'S CAPITAL PROGRAM AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.ENTERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF CAD$400 MILLION WITH GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN CANADA,U.S..

Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group

June 14 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids handling & gas processing facility.Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network.

Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

May 31 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp ::Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex.Keyera Corp - phase one is estimated at $470 million as it includes build-out of certain infrastructure sufficient to support both phases.Keyera Corp - as a result of the decision, Keyera now expects to invest growth capital of between $800 million and $900 million in 2017.Keyera - total cost of two-phased project is expected to be approximately $625 million.Keyera - based on proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019.

Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend

May 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share.

Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results

May 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp ::Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.52.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend

Keyera Corp posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

Keyera says long-term private placement debt financing

Keyera Corp : Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million . Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program . Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states . Interest will be paid semi-annually. . Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026 .Keyera corp says notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028.