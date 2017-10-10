Edition:
United States

Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

KEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
$37.05
Open
$37.05
Day's High
$37.10
Day's Low
$36.67
Volume
286,862
Avg. Vol
397,333
52-wk High
$42.57
52-wk Low
$35.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 08:14am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron.Keyera Corp - ‍has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited​.Keyera Corp - agreement is for co ‍to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron's Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta​.Keyera Corp - ‍agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments​.Keyera Corp - ‍under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera​.  Full Article

Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.36.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Keyera Corp - quarterly gross processing throughput volumes were 1,441 million cubic feet per day slightly higher than both same period last year.  Full Article

KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 11:53am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING.NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.68% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2027.PROCEEDS FROM NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT INCURRED TO EXECUTE KEYERA'S CAPITAL PROGRAM AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.ENTERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF CAD$400 MILLION WITH GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN CANADA,U.S..  Full Article

Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 07:45am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids handling & gas processing facility.Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network.  Full Article

Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 05:08pm EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp ::Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex.Keyera Corp - phase one is estimated at $470 million as it includes build-out of certain infrastructure sufficient to support both phases.Keyera Corp - as a result of the decision, Keyera now expects to invest growth capital of between $800 million and $900 million in 2017.Keyera - total cost of two-phased project is expected to be approximately $625 million.Keyera - based on proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019.  Full Article

Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:10pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share.  Full Article

Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:05pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp ::Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.52.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 05:15pm EDT 

Keyera Corp : Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend .Increasing its cash dividend by 6% from 12.5 cents per common share to 13.25 cents per common share.  Full Article

Keyera Corp posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.34
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Keyera Corp : Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.34 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Increasing dividend by 6 pct from $0.125 per share per month to $0.1325 per share per month.  Full Article

Keyera says long-term private placement debt financing
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 03:04pm EDT 

Keyera Corp : Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million . Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program . Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states . Interest will be paid semi-annually. . Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026 .Keyera corp says notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028.  Full Article

Keyera Corp News

Photo

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL

Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

» More KEY.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials