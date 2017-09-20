Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kingfisher :Shares open up 4 percent on better than expected H1 profit.CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all".

Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

Sept 20 (Reuters) - KINGFISHER PLC ::INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION.SHARES FOR CANCELLATION IS DURING PERIOD WHICH COMMENCES ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ENDS NO LATER THAN 22 DECEMBER 2017.MAXIMUM AMOUNT ALLOCATED TO PROGRAMME WILL BE NO GREATER THAN £60,000,000.

Kingfisher updates on share repurchase programme

July 21 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc ::Instructed Barclays Capital Securities in relation to share repurchase programme for cancellation, from 24 July to 15 Sep.Maximum amount allocated to programme will be no greater than 60 million pounds.Purpose of programme is to reduce share capital of company.

Kingfisher says Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc ::Q1 total group sales of 2,860 million pounds versus. 2,723 million pounds.Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 percent.Q1 France like-for-like sales down 5.5 percent.Q1 UK & Ireland like-for-like sales up 3.5 percent.Q1 LFL down 0.6% reflecting continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption from our one kingfisher plan.Remain on track to deliver year 2 strategic milestones.Experiencing business disruption given volume of change, as co clear old ranges, remerchandise new ranges, continue roll out of IT platform.

Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans

Kingfisher : CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying . CEO says Bunnings UK entry has not changed Kingfisher plans for UK . CFO expects "modest price increases" on selected products Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Kingfisher engages Goldman Sachs for share repurchase

Kingfisher Plc - : Engaged Goldman Sachs International in relation to an irrevocable, non- discretionary programme for purchase of shares . Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 50 million pounds .Arrangements form part of kingfisher's capital return programme announced on Jan. 25 2016.

Kingfisher says to buy back shares worth up to 25 mln stg

Kingfisher Plc : Share repurchase programme . Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 25 mln stg . Begun a discretionary programme to purchase shares for cancellation, during period commencing on July 13 2016 and ends no later than July 29 .All shares acquired under programme will be no more than 159,090,909 shares.

Kingfisher Q1 underlying sales up 3.6 pct

Kingfisher Plc : Q1 sales of £2.7 billion, +3.6% lfl . Trading in line with expectations . We continue to feel confident in our ability to deliver our plan . France total sales +2.2% (lfl +0.2%) . UK & Ireland total sales +1.2%. Lfl +6.2% . Sales in Poland +12.6% (lfl +10.8%) .Sales in Russia -5.7% (lfl -4.5%).