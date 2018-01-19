Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's KGHM to conduct asset impairment tests for key assets

Jan 19 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz Sa : :Says will conduct impairment tests aimed at checking the value of its key foreign assets.Says impairment tests will not include the company's Sierra Gorda asset in Chile.Says tests stem from significant changes in parameters of some of its mines' lifespan, the volume of metal production, assumed operating costs and the level of capital expenditure during expected lifespan of the mines .

KGHM likely to be able to pay out dividend for 2017 - CEO

Nov 15 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA :Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM will most likely be able to pay out dividend for 2017, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki tells reporters."We paid out a dividend this year for the previous year, which was a difficult one, so most likely this year we will also be able to afford it as well," he says.

Polish KGHM says accident in smelter to result in lower copper output

Oct 13 (Reuters) - KGHM ::Poland's KGHM, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers said on Friday that an accident at its Polish smelter will result in copper output fall by 14,000 tonnes..KGHM also said that it plans to resume production at the smelter on October 27..KGHM said in March that it saw its 2017 copper output at 549,000 tonnes. .

Poland's KGHM says to buy gas from PGNiG for $1.32 bln by 2033

July 27 (Reuters) - KGHM , PGNiG ::Poland's copper producer KGHM said on Thursday it agreed on gas purchases from Polish dominant gas firm PGNiG until October 2033 for a total of around 4.8 billion zlotys ($1.32 billion)..The state-run companies did not disclose the amount of gas subject to the agreement. .

Plasma System: Instytut Mechaniki Precyzyjnej signs deals under CuBR project

June 5 (Reuters) - PLASMA SYSTEM SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT INSTYTUT MECHANIKI PRECYZYJNEJ SIGNED TWO AGREEMENTS UNDER THE CUBR III JOINT PROJECT.AGREEMENTS UNDER THE CUBR III JOINT PROJECT WERE SIGNED WITH THE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA << >>.PROJECT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED UNTIL APRIL 2020.TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT IS OVER 5 MILLION ZLOTYS.PLASMA SYSTEM WILL BE INVOLVED IN THREE TASKS TOTALING ABOUT 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Polish copper miner KGHM optimistic on dividend

KGHM Polska Miedz SA : Polish copper producer KGHM CEO Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says wants KGHM to remain a dividend paying company . Domagalski-Labedzki also says current market conditions help the company to look with optimism on dividend payout for 2016 when the group booked a net loss of 4.37 billion zloty ($1.09 billion) due to impairment . KGHM paid a dividend of 1.5 zloty per share or 300 million zloty in total last year, after it suffered a loss in 2015 Further company coverage: [KGH.WA] ($1 = 4.0002 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Elektrotim offer chosen in tender for replacement of switchboards

Elektrotim SA :Its 9.3 million zlotys ($2.4 million) net offer chosen in tender for replacement of switchboards by KGHM Polska Miedz SA .

PBG settles with KGHM on claims worth 2.6 mln zlotys and 80,000 euros

PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej : Signed agreement with KGHM Polska Miedz SA concerning claims raised by KGHM under its calls for settlement . Claims were raised regarding contract from July 30, 2012 for delivery, assembly and launching of 4 recovery boilers and contract from July 9, 2010 for production, delivery, assembly and launch of 4 gas turbo generator . Under the agreement, KGMH's claim for 2.6 million zlotys ($679,064) , resulting from boilers contract, was acknowledged . Under the agreement, KGMH's claim for PBG to pay 80,000 euros ($89,152)as cover for fault costs in gas turbo generator contract, was acknowledged .Still under negotiations, in period till Dec. 20, 2016, there is claimed raised by KGHM for 3.5 million zlotys, under gas turbo generator contract.