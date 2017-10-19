Kion Group AG (KGX.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kion CFO says project delays are short-term issue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kion CFO tells Reuters:Expects customers' project delays to be a short-term trend, not a fundamental shift.Monterrey factory now on track after start-up problems.Raw material prices rise has accelerated in Q3.Says strong growth in forklift truck business driven by Europe, China, South america, Turkey, Russia.

Kion 9-month core profit margin widens to 9.9 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kion Group Ag :dgap-news: kion group publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2017 and slightly adjusts outlook.‍9M order intake was eur5.699 billion​.‍9M revenue of eur5.675 billion​.‍9M adjusted ebit was eur561.8 million, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.9 percent​.

Kion Group: ‍STILL CFO Birkner retires and is succeeded by Hofmann​

Kion Group places new shares in amount of 8.55 pct of share capital at 64.83 euros per share

Kion confirms FY outlook, Q1 EBIT margin rises to 8.4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Kion Group AG :Dynamic start into 2017.Sustained growth, both organic and as a result of dematic acquisition.Considerable rise in value of order intake to 1.88 billion eur in Q1 of 2017 (up by 45.1 percent).Strong growth in revenue to 1.81 billion eur (up by 48.4 percent).Adjusted EBIT margin improves from 8.1 percent to 8.4 percent.Strong free cash flow of 64.5 million eur.Outlook for 2017 confirmed.

Kion CEO says year has started well

Kion Group Ag : Kion CEO says year has started well, January was good after a very strong Q4 . Kion CEO says even with higher US import tariffs, company would still be very competitive Further company coverage: [KGX.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Kion sees underlying operating profit rising this year

Kion Group AG : Says hits new highs to achieve outlook - excellently positioned to seize new opportunities thanks to Dematic . New record results - excluding dematic - with revenue of eur5.3 billion and EBIT margin[1] of 9.9 percent in 2016 . Says strong free cash flow excluding Dematic . Says outlook excluding Dematic acquisition fully achieved for all KPIs . Including two months of revenue from Dematic, Kion achieves revenue of eur5.6 billion with an EBIT margin of 9.6 percent . Outlook for 2017: further growth and increased profitability . Proposed dividend of eur0.80 per share . Net income rose to eur246.1 million, an increase of 11.3 percent . Order intake expected to be between eur7.800 billion and eur8.250 billion . Target figure for consolidated revenue is in range of eur7.500 billion to eur7.950 billion . Target range for adjusted EBIT is eur740 million to eur800 million .Adjusted EBIT margin is predicted to increase above margin of 9.6 percent that was generated in 2016.

Weichai Power updates on subscription of shares in Kion Group AG<000338.SZ>

Weichai Power Co Ltd <000338.SZ>: Discloseable transaction subscription of shares in Kion Group AG <2338.HK> . Company entered into an agreement with Kion . Says consideration payable by the company to Kion in respect of the subscription shall be approximately EUR275.6 million . Says consideration expected to be funded by borrowings . Number of the new Kion shares to be issued by Kion under the said share issuance represents 10% of the issued share capital of Kion .

Kion Group AG places new shares in amount of 10 pct of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share

Kion Group AG: Places new shares in the amount of 10 per cent of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share . 9.9 million new shares were placed at a price of eur 46.44 each . 5.9 million new shares, corresponding to 60 per cent of the new shares, will be acquired by Weichai Power .Total gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to eur 459.3 million.

Kion affirms 2016 goals after Q2 operating profit jump

Kion Group AG : Order intake improves by more than 8 per cent to around 1.427 billion euros in Q2 . EBIT [1] grows by circa 21 per cent to 140.8 million euros . As at 30 June 2016, order book stood at 1.009 billion euros, which was 16.8 per cent higher than at end of 2015 . Fully confirms outlook for 2016 . Revenue increases by 7 per cent to approximately 1.344 billion euros . EBIT [1] margin improves significantly to 10.5 per cent .Net income in period from April to June of this year amounted to 64.0 million euros compared with 52.5 million euros in corresponding period of last year.