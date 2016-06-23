Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)
KIMBERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
33.49MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$33.44
Open
$34.00
Day's High
$34.11
Day's Low
$32.70
Volume
13,721,668
Avg. Vol
3,167,475
52-wk High
$43.49
52-wk Low
$32.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to buy 50 pct of 4e
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to invest $250 mln in plant expansion
MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.