Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

Solidarity signs wage agreement with Kumba Iron Ore

Sept 13 (Reuters) - TRADE UNION SOLIDARITY: :‍SOLIDARITY SIGNS FAVOURABLE WAGE AGREEMENT WITH KUMBA​.‍TOGETHER WITH NUM RATIFIED AND SIGNED COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON WAGES AND OTHER CONDITIONS OF SERVICE THAT HAD BEEN REACHED WITH KUMBA ON 7 JULY​.KUMBA EMPLOYEES WILL BE REMUNERATED RETROSPECTIVELY AND WILL ALSO RECEIVE A ONCE-OFF MONETARY BENEFIT TO VALUE OF R25,046,26 (AFTER TAXATION).‍THIS AGREEMENT WILL APPLY TO NEXT THREE YEARS​.

National Union of Mineworkers signs wage agreement with Kumba Iron Ore

Aug 25 (Reuters) - National Union of Mineworkers :SIGNED A WAGE AGREEMENT WITH KUMBA IRON ORE.PARTIES AGREE ON A ONCE A ONCE OFF EX GRACIA PAYMENT OF R25,064.26 AFTER TAX WHICH WILL BE PAID TO ALL EMPLOYEES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT.AGREEMENT WITH KUMBA FOR 3 YEARS THAT WILL SEE MEMBERS OF NUM RECEIVING PERCENTAGES RANGING BETWEEN 7% TO 10%.HOUSING ALLOWANCE FROM 1ST OF JULY 2017 WILL BE R2 900, 01 JULY 2018 WILL BE R3 200 AND 01 JULY 2019 WILL BE R3 500.

Kumba Iron appoints Mandla Gantsho as independent director and chairman designate

July 25 (Reuters) - KUMBA IRON ORE LTD ::FANI TITI INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.MANDLA GANTSHO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE.GANTSHO WILL JOIN BOARD ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND WILL SUCCEED TITI AS CHAIRMAN ON 1 OCTOBER 2017, AFTER HANDOVER PERIOD OF TWO MONTHS.

Kumba Iron Ore to resume dividend payment; HY HEPS of 14.4 rands

July 25 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd ::BOARD HAS DECIDED TO RESUME PAYING A DIVIDEND.BOARD HAS DECIDED TO PAY AN INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF R15.97 PER SHARE.FOR HY TOTAL TONNES MINED AT SISHEN INCREASED BY 11% TO 92.9 MT (1H16: 83.7 MT).FOR HY TOTAL TONNES MINED AT KOLOMELA MINE INCREASED BY 21% TO 32.2 MT, (1H16: 26.7 MT).FOR HY TOTAL TONNES MINED WERE 125 MT, A 13% INCREASE.KUMBA ACHIEVED AN AVERAGE CASH BREAK-EVEN PRICE OF US$43/TONNE (CFR CHINA) IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 53% TO R4.6 BILLION (1H16: R3 BILLION).ATTRIBUTABLE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR HY WERE R14.37 AND R14.42 PER SHARE RESPECTIVELY.

Kumba Iron Ore says Q2 total production up 28 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd ::Qtrly Sishen production up 38 pct to 7.9MT due to improved mining productivity.Qtrly export sales up 8 pct to 9.4MT on back of a 28 pct increase in total production.Q2 Kolomela production increased to 3.5MT, up 11 pct compared to Q2 2016, due to productivity improvements.

Kumba Iron Ore sees ‍HY HEPS up between 46-58 pct​

July 14 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd ::‍hy heps is likely to be between r13.70 and r14.85, an increase of between 46 pct and 58 pct​.

Kumba Iron Ore says appoints Bothwell Mazarura as CFO

July 6 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd :Appointment of Bothwell Mazarura as chief financial officer and executive director.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Arcelormittal, Kumba Iron Ore deal

May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal: :Arcelormittal SA, Kumba Iron Ore deal for Thabazimbi mine approved by South Africa's Competition Commission without conditions.

SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal

May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission::Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's << >> acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co.Commission finds that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in affected markets.

Kumba Iron Ore sees HEPS for six months to June 30 to be at least 1.88 rand per share

May 11 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd ::For Six months to June 30 sees HEPS and EPS to be at least R1.88 and at least R1.86 per share, up atleast 20%.