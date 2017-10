Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KIRO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kirloskar Oil Engines Sept-qtr profit falls

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 298.9 million rupees versus profit of 425.8 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.47 billion rupees versus 7.15 billion rupees year ago.

India's Kirloskar Oil Engines June-qtr net profit falls

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd :June quarter net profit 364.5 million rupees versus profit of 587.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 7.83 billion rupees versus 7.44 billion rupees year ago.

Kirloskar Oil Engines signs definitive agreements to buy 100 pct stake in La-Gajjar Machineries

June 21 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd :Says signed definitive agreements to buy 100 percent equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited.

Kirloskar Oil Engines approves acquisition of 100 pct stake in La-Gajjar Machineries

June 20 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd ::Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM).

India's Kirloskar Oil Engines March-qtr profit falls

May 10 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd :March quarter net profit 442.2 million rupees versus profit 583.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7.76 billion rupees versus 7.50 billion rupees year ago.

Kirloskar Oil Engines June-qtr profit rises

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd : June-quarter net profit 587.5 million rupees versus 417.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 6.51 billion rupees versus 5.75 billion rupees last year .

Kirloskar Oil Engines March-qtr profit rises

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd : March-quarter net profit 471.5 million rupees versus 264.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 6.63 billion rupees versus 6.17 billion rupees last year .

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd declares interim dividend

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16 and shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide its dividend warrant, as case may be.Says payment thereof shall be made on March 29, 2016.