Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs217.75
Open
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs222.00
Day's Low
Rs216.50
Volume
14,320
Avg. Vol
77,526
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 05:41am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd ::Says to consider allotment of bonus shares.  Full Article

Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 08:03am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd :Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share.Says recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5 shares.  Full Article

Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 07:57am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd :March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 1.57 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Kitex Garments Sept-qtr profit falls
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 07:14am EDT 

Kitex Garments Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 129.2 million rupees versus 271.6 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 955.5 million rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

