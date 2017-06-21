Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs1.75 (+0.80%)
Rs217.75
Rs218.00
Rs222.00
Rs216.50
14,320
77,526
Rs383.57
Rs206.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares
June 21 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd
Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
April 28 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd
Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls
April 28 (Reuters) - Kitex Garments Ltd
Kitex Garments Sept-qtr profit falls
Kitex Garments Ltd
BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares
* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: