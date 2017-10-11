Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kirkland Lake Gold says Q3 ‍gold production rose 4 pct to 139,100 ounces

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :Kirkland lake gold reports strong third quarter 2017 operating results.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍on track to achieve improved full-year 2017 guidance of 570,000 - 590,000 ounces​.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍gold production of 139,100 ounces in q3 2017, an increase of 4% from q3 2016​.Kirkland lake gold ltd - ‍grades at fosterville doubled from q3 2016 and are expected to increase in q4 and to improve further over next year​.

Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources .Co has entered into a term sheet agreement with Novo Resources to acquire 14 mln units at a price of c$4.00 per unit.Following recent block purchase of novo common shares, co currently owns approximately 9.2 pct common shares of Novo.Upon closing of financing, company is expected to own approximately 18.2 pct of Novo's issued and outstanding common shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold enters into term sheet agreement with Novo Resources

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources Corp..Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- has entered into a term sheet agreement with Novo Resources Corp. To acquire 14 million units at a price of C$4.00 per unit.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd -upon closing of financing, company is expected to own approximately 18.2% of Novo's issued and outstanding common shares.

Resolute Performance Fund reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Resolute Performance Fund::Resolute Performance Fund reports a 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd << >> as of August 16 - SEC filing‍​.

Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q2 revenue $189.9 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - :Qtrly revenue $189.9 million versus $91.7 million (adds currency symbol).Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong financial results in second quarter 2017.Q2 earnings $0.17 per basic share.Full-Year production guidance increased to 570,000 - 590,000 ounces, production and cost guidance for fosterville improved.Initial quarterly dividend paid ($0.01 per share) aggregating $1.6 million on July 14, 2017.

Kirkland Lake Gold says Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000- 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017

May 23 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd ::Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017.Kirkland lake gold - Fosterville mine is well-positioned to deliver recently increased annual production guidance of 200,000 - 225,000 ounces of gold for 2017.

Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q1 revenue $168.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : :Kirkland lake gold reports strong financial results in q1 2017; improves 2017 outlook with increased production and reduced costs.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revised 2017 outlook.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - increasing fy production to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08.Q1 revenue $168.5 million.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- Kirkland Lake Gold will suspend production at cosmo mine, effective June 30, 2017.Kirkland Lake Gold - reducing guidance for operating cost per ounce sold to $475 - $525 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold to $850 - $900 for fy.Q1 earnings per share $0.06.Qtrly revenue $168.5 million versus $79.9 million.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly free cash flow was $0.18 per share.Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Kirkland Lake Gold-cosmo mine to be maintained in state of readiness to allow operations to recommence when exploration,development planning phase completed.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly gold produced was 130,425 oz versus 62,275 oz.

Kirkland Lake announces acquisition of securities of Metanor Resources

April 24 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :Kirkland lake gold announces acquisition of securities of metanor resources inc..Kirkland lake gold ltd - deal for purchase price of $7,250,000.10.Kirkland lake gold ltd - it has acquired 10,357,143 units of metanor resources inc.

Metanor Resources says Kirkland Lake Gold to acquire up to 103.6 mln units of co

Metanor Resources Inc : Intends to complete a private placement financing as per which Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co .Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co on a pre-consolidated basis at a price of $0.07 each.

Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19/shr

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong Q4 2016 and full year financial results; initiates dividend policy . Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19 . Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02 . Kirkland Lake Gold - Q4 2016 includes one month production from newly acquired australian operations contributing 18,657 ounces in month of december . Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - produced total of 106,609 ounces of gold in quarter, 38 percent higher than Q3 2016 . Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - board of directors has approved a dividend policy recommending payment of a quarterly dividend of C$0.01 per common share .Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revenue for three months ended Dec 31,2016 $134.2 million versus revenue for two months ended Dec 31, 2015 $27.9 million.