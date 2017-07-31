Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keller Group says H1 underlying revenue 991.1 mln pounds

July 31 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 9.7 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 UNDERLYING REVENUE 991.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 849.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT AT 44 MILLION STG VERSUS 35.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 9.7 PENCE VERSUS 9.25 PENCE YEAR AGO.H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 39.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 30.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 NET DEBT DECREASED TO £297.3M (31 DECEMBER 2016: £305.6M).YEAR-END ORDER BOOK OVER £1.1BN."CONFIDENT THAT GROUP'S FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WILL BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS".

Keller Group says sold property for 62 mln stg cash

May 11 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc ::Sold freehold of processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth to CSUK1 Holdings Ltd and CSUK1 Investments Ltd for £62 million cash.

Keller Group Plc announces acquisition of Geo-Instruments

Keller Group Plc : Acquisition .Has acquired instrumentation and monitoring company, Geo-Instruments, in north america..

Keller group reports FY EPS 75.9 pence

Keller Group Plc : Final dividend 19.25 penceper share . Total dividend up 5 percent to 28.5 penceper share . FY earnings per share 75.9 pence versus 86.4 pence year ago . FY profit before tax 85.1 million STG versus 95.7 million STG year ago . FY revenue 1.78 billion STG versus 1.56 billion STG year ago . Year-End order book at 20% above last year . Remain ideally placed to help respond to any increase in infrastructure spending in us and beyond .confident will realise gross benefits of £50m by 2020 ,around half of which is expected to be reflected as improved profitability.

Keller names Venu Raju as executive director

Keller Group :Appointment of Venu Raju as exec director from 1 Jan 2017, replacing Wolfgang Sondermann resigning from board on 31 Dec.

Keller says awarded Abu Dhabi contract

Keller Group Plc : Announces that it has been awarded a major contract in abu dhabi . Work comprises ground improvement works and will be conducted in a 50-50 consortium. Total contract is valued at around £50m .Work is expected to commence imminently and to be completed by q3 2017.

Keller H1 revenue of 850 mln stg, up 12 pct

Keller Group Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 9.25 penceper share . Operating profit before exceptional items 1 down 6% . Medium-Term objectives on track to deliver . Apac made a loss in period, due to market conditions and project delays, but we expect a return to profitability in second half of year. .Record first half revenue of £850m, up 12%.

Keller says on course to meet board's expectations for FY

Keller Group Plc : Has been no significant change in market trends since we reported group's 2015 results on 29 february . Both revenue and profit in four months to end of april are slightly above last year . At end of april, group order book of work to be undertaken over next 12 months, including acquisitions, was 15% higher year over year .Group remains on course to meet board's expectations for full year.

Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg

Keller Group Plc : Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m . Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited, . Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008 . Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale .Purchase has been largely financed by a new bank facility raised for this purpose.