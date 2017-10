Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kalyani Steels Ltd :June quarter PAT 274.4 million rupees versus profit of 468.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.83 billion rupees versus 3.44 billion rupees year ago.

May 25 (Reuters) - Kalyani Steels Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.March quarter profit after tax 372.5 million rupees versus 291 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 3.66 billion rupees versus 3.04 billion rupees year ago.

Kalyani Steels Ltd : June-quarter net profit 468 million rupees versus 288.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.44 billion rupees versus 3.01 billion rupees last year .

Kalyani Steels Ltd : March-quarter net profit 291 million rupees versus 240.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.01 billion rupees versus 3.02 billion rupees last year .