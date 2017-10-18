Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd declares dividends and announces results for third quarter of 2017.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - in the third quarter, KML generated earnings per restricted voting share of $0.11.Qtrly revenues $167.0 million versus $169.5 mln.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - pending receipt of some further permits and approvals, clearing and other construction activities will commence year in Alberta.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - net income for quarter was impacted by a favorable change in foreign exchange loss.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction preparation activity is off to a slower start than planned in trans mountain project.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - delay in trans mountain project's construction preparation activity due to time required to file for necessary permits, approvals.
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Trans Mountain announces contractors for expansion project.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - pipeline construction and associated terminal expansions are expected to take approximately 28 months to complete.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction activity is expected to begin in September 2017, with pipeline expected to be in operation at end of 2019.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Limited launches $200 million bought deal preferred share offering.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Offering of 8 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preferred shares, series 1 at a price of $25.00 per share.Kinder Morgan Canada - Intends to use proceeds from offering to indirectly subscribe for preferred units in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited partnership.
July 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Limited announces second quarter results and declares partial-period dividend of $0.0571 per restricted voting share.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Qtrly revenues $168.7 million versus $165.8 million.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd qtrly basic and diluted earnings per restricted voting share $0.11.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - For 2017, expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of just under $400 million, DCF of approximately $320 million.Kinder Morgan Canada - On track to begin construction on trans mountain expansion project in September.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Q2 net income was also impacted by a foreign exchange loss of $16 million versus an FX gain of $5.8 million in Q2 of 2016.Kinder Morgan Canada - Expect to have trans mountain expansion project in service at the end of 2019.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view c$183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Trans Mountain expansion project has remaining estimated cash spend to completion of approximately $6.1 billion as of end of Q2.
