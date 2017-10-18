Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kinder Morgan Canada reports qtrly revenue of $167.0 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd declares dividends and announces results for third quarter of 2017.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - in the third quarter, KML generated earnings per restricted voting share of $0.11‍​.Qtrly revenues $167.0 million versus $169.5 mln‍​.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍pending receipt of some further permits and approvals, clearing and other construction activities will commence year in Alberta.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍net income for quarter was impacted by a favorable change in foreign exchange loss​.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction preparation activity is off to a slower start than planned in ‍trans mountain project.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - delay in trans mountain​ project's ‍construction preparation activity due to time required to file for necessary permits, approvals.

Trans Mountain announces contractors for expansion project

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Trans Mountain announces contractors for expansion project.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍pipeline construction and associated terminal expansions are expected to take approximately 28 months to complete​.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd says construction activity is expected to begin in September 2017, with pipeline expected to be in operation at end of 2019.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd launches $200 mln bought deal preferred share offering

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Limited launches $200 million bought deal preferred share offering.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Offering of 8 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preferred shares, series 1 at a price of $25.00 per share.Kinder Morgan Canada - Intends to use proceeds from offering to indirectly subscribe for preferred units in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited partnership​.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd announces qtrly ‍revenues $168.7 million

July 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :Kinder Morgan Canada Limited announces second quarter results and declares partial-period dividend of $0.0571 per restricted voting share.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Qtrly ‍revenues $168.7 million versus $165.8​ million.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd qtrly basic and diluted earnings per restricted voting share $0.11‍​.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - For 2017, expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of just under $400 million, DCF of approximately $320 million.Kinder Morgan Canada - On track to begin construction on trans mountain expansion project in September.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Q2 net income was also impacted by a foreign exchange loss of $16 million versus an FX gain of $5.8 million in Q2 of 2016.Kinder Morgan Canada - Expect to have trans mountain expansion project in service at the end of 2019‍​.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view c$183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - ‍Trans Mountain expansion project has remaining estimated cash spend to completion of approximately $6.1 billion as of end of Q2​.