Killam Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.23

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment REIT KMP_U.TO:Killam Apartment REIT announces solid Q2-2017 results and $100 million of acquisitions.Killam Apartment REIT - adjusted FFO per unit of $0.19 in Q2-2017.Killam Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit of $0.23.Killam Apartment REIT qtrly same property revenue increased 2.0% compared to prior year quarter.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

May 4 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit :Killam Apartment REIT announces Q1-2017 results.Killam Apartment REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.19.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.14.Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8%.

Killam Apartment REIT names Dale Noseworthy CFO

Killam Apartment Reit : Killam Apartment REIT announces executive team change . Says Dale Noseworthy appointed CFO .Robert Richardson will continue to serve on board of trustees and as Executive Vice President.

Killam Apartment REIT posts Q3 AFFO $0.21/share

Killam Apartment REIT : Killam APARTMENT REIT announces Q3-2016 results, including 3.0 pct same property NOI growth, $0.24 in FFO per unit, improved leverage and the completion of its newest development project .Killam Apartment REIT - qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.21.

Killam Apartment Reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20

Killam Apartment Reit : Announces A 9.5% Increase In Ffo Per Unit In Q2 2016; strong same property performance, acquisitions and developments and interest savings drive growth . Killam apartment reit qtrly ffo per unit/share $0.23 . Q2 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Killam apartment reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20.

Killam Apartment REIT announces 20 pct increase in FFO/unit in Q1

Killam Apartment REIT : Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.18 . Qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.16 . Qtrly property revenue $42.2 million versus $39.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .2016.