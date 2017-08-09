Edition:
United States

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP_u.TO)

KMP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
$13.43
Open
$13.44
Day's High
$13.63
Day's Low
$13.44
Volume
53,720
Avg. Vol
154,311
52-wk High
$13.63
52-wk Low
$11.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Killam Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.23
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:30pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment REIT KMP_U.TO:Killam Apartment REIT announces solid Q2-2017 results and $100 million of acquisitions.Killam Apartment REIT - adjusted FFO per unit of $0.19 in Q2-2017.Killam Apartment REIT qtrly FFO per unit of $0.23.Killam Apartment REIT qtrly same property revenue increased 2.0% compared to prior year quarter.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:40pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit :Killam Apartment REIT announces Q1-2017 results.Killam Apartment REIT - Qtrly FFO per unit $0.19.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.14.Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8%.  Full Article

Killam Apartment REIT names Dale Noseworthy CFO
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 02:22pm EST 

Killam Apartment Reit : Killam Apartment REIT announces executive team change . Says Dale Noseworthy appointed CFO .Robert Richardson will continue to serve on board of trustees and as Executive Vice President.  Full Article

Killam Apartment REIT posts Q3 AFFO $0.21/share
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 05:27pm EDT 

Killam Apartment REIT : Killam APARTMENT REIT announces Q3-2016 results, including 3.0 pct same property NOI growth, $0.24 in FFO per unit, improved leverage and the completion of its newest development project .Killam Apartment REIT - qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.21.  Full Article

Killam Apartment Reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 06:30pm EDT 

Killam Apartment Reit : Announces A 9.5% Increase In Ffo Per Unit In Q2 2016; strong same property performance, acquisitions and developments and interest savings drive growth . Killam apartment reit qtrly ffo per unit/share $0.23 . Q2 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Killam apartment reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20.  Full Article

Killam Apartment REIT announces 20 pct increase in FFO/unit in Q1
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 05:01pm EDT 

Killam Apartment REIT : Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.18 . Qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.16 . Qtrly property revenue $42.2 million versus $39.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Killam Apartment REIT News

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More KMP_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials