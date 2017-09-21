KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd :KNR-HES-ACPL JV bagged order worth of INR 8.84 billion towards formation of Konda Pochamma Sagar in Telangana.Says order to be completed within a period of 18 months.

Aug 14 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd :June quarter net profit 675.9 million rupees versus profit 302.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.93 billion rupees versus 3.09 billion rupees year ago.

May 30 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd ::March quarter net profit 524.3 million rupees versus 573.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.82 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.

Knr Constructions Ltd: Board approves sub division of equity shares .Split of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.

KNR Constructions Ltd :To consider sub-division of the nominal value of the equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received orders worth 13.35 bln rupees .

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length .

KNR Constructions Ltd : Receipt of orders worth of inr 4.15 billion from ministry of road transport and highways; order to be completed within 24 months .

KNR Constructions Ltd:Approved declaration of interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupees per equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.