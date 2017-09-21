Edition:
KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs212.65
Open
Rs218.90
Day's High
Rs219.00
Day's Low
Rs213.35
Volume
52,398
Avg. Vol
101,926
52-wk High
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KNR Constructions says JV bagged order worth 8.84 bln rupees
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 07:22am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd :KNR-HES-ACPL JV bagged order worth of INR 8.84 billion towards formation of Konda Pochamma Sagar in Telangana.Says order to be completed within a period of 18 months.  Full Article

India's KNR Constructions June qtr profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 04:02am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd :June quarter net profit 675.9 million rupees versus profit 302.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.93 billion rupees versus 3.09 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's KNR Constructions March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 06:26am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - KNR Constructions Ltd ::March quarter net profit 524.3 million rupees versus 573.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.82 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

KNR Constructions approves stock-split
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 03:53am EDT 

Knr Constructions Ltd: Board approves sub division of equity shares .Split of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.  Full Article

KNR Constructions to consider sub-division of equity shares
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 06:50am EDT 

KNR Constructions Ltd :To consider sub-division of the nominal value of the equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.  Full Article

KNR Constructions gets orders worth 13.35 bln rupees
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 05:52am EDT 

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received orders worth 13.35 bln rupees .  Full Article

KNR Constructions receives provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 01:15am EDT 

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length .  Full Article

KNR Constructions gets orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 06:56am EDT 

KNR Constructions Ltd : Receipt of orders worth of inr 4.15 billion from ministry of road transport and highways; order to be completed within 24 months .  Full Article

KNR Constructions Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 03:09am EDT 

KNR Constructions Ltd:Approved declaration of interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupees per equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

