Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coca-Cola sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37/share

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co ::Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37/share.

Delivery Hero announces strategic partnership with Coca-Cola

July 31 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG ::DELIVERY HERO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COCA-COLA COMPANY << >>.

Coca-Cola Zero sugar launches in U.S.

July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co ::Coca-Cola Zero sugar launches in U.S. with new and improved real Coca-Cola taste.

Coca-Cola Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co :Coca-Cola Co reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share $0.32.Q2 revenue $9.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.65 billion.Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59.Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year underlying performance outlook remains unchanged​.Coca-Cola Co - qtrly ‍organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 3%​.Qtrly total unit case volume was even.Coca-Cola Co - ‍full year comparable EPS (non-GAAP) target raised on "diminished currency headwinds"​.Coca-Cola Co - ‍plan to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to U.S. Market in August​.Coca-Cola co - sees ‍FY comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to be even to down 2% versus $1.91 in 2016​.Sees 1% to 2% headwind on 2017 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) based on current rates and including impact of hedged positions.Coca-Cola CO - ‍remain on track with plan to introduce more than 500 new products this year​.Coca-Cola CO - sees ‍approximately 3% growth in organic revenues (non-gaap) for FY​.Coca-Cola CO - ‍during three months ended June 30, recorded charge of $653 million related to impairment of Coca-Cola refreshments assets​.Sees 19% to 20% headwind on Q3 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items.Qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was flat‍​.Coca-Cola Co - ‍during three months ended June 30, also recorded charge of $87 million related to productivity and reinvestment initiatives​.

Coca-Cola Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share

July 20 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share.

Coca-Cola Co announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer

June 21 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :The coca-cola company announces final results of consent solicitation and tender offer and extension of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series.Coca-Cola co - is amending amended statement and extending expiration of consent solicitation and tender offer for two series of ccr notes.Coca-Cola - extending expiration of consent solicitation,tender offer for two series of ccr notes until 5:00 p.m.,new york city time, on june 30, 2017.

The Coca-Cola Co extends consent solicitation for certain notes

June 6 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :The Coca-Cola Company announces the results of the consent solicitation and tender offer and extends the consent solicitation for certain notes.The Coca-Cola Company announces the results of the consent solicitation and tender offer and extends the consent solicitation for certain notes.Coca-Cola- amended original statement, extending period for holders of extended notes to deliver consents until 5:00 p.m., NY City time, on June 20​.

Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors

May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch : :Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors.Fitch says views firms with meaningful natural/organic or snack food offerings as best positioned to benefit from these changes.Fitch says "Believes moderating litigation risk has increased appeal of U.S. tobacco market to global players".Fitch says cos across consumer sector are adjusting their product mix, menus, strategies to address consumer trends toward health, wellness, convenience and value.Fitch says also views firms with portfolios focused on fresh offerings or on-trend around perimeter of store, as best positioned to benefit from changes.Fitch says M&A will persist with Kraft Heinz, Tyson, Newell Brands and Constellation remaining active participants.Fitch says views positively Mcdonald's recently announced initiatives.Fitch says "Alterations to trade policy might affect agribusiness and protein firms given role of exports in these areas".Fitch says tax reform could provide a disproportionate benefit to multinational U.S. non-alcoholic beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsico.Fitch says "Restaurants will likely be most impacted by changes to labor regulations as labor can be a third of costs".

Reyes Holdings expands footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada

May 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co :Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada.Reyes Holdings - letter of intent announced today involves west operating unit of Coca-Cola refreshments, which is part of Coca-Cola Company.Reyes Holdings - agreement is part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's U.S. bottling territories by end of 2017.Reyes Holdings - financial terms are not being disclosed.

Warren Buffett says the economy is getting better - CNBC

May 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :Berkshire Hathaway ceo Warren Buffett on CNBC says I should have had better insights into Google.Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett on CNBC says Google has aspects of a natural monopoly.Berkshire's Warren Buffett on CNBC says it's amazing where Apple is at with consumers.Warren Buffett on CNBC says it is very easy to see where Apple is at any time.Warren Buffett on CNBC says Apple shares were "much more reasonable" when we bought them.Warren Buffett on CNBC: Apple iphone is not very sensitive to price changes.Warren Buffett on CNBC says IBM's Watson not growing as fast as anticipated.Warren Buffett on CNBC says sale of IBM shares unrelated to Geico-Watson tie.Warren Buffett on CNBC says was not waiting for the French elections result.Warren Buffett on CNBC says French election is not a factor for us.Warren Buffett on CNBC says never made a trade based on GDP numbers.Warren Buffett on CNBC says housing market is getting better.Warren Buffett on CNBC says housing market will continue to get better.Warren Buffett on CNBC says "homebuilding will be the best sector this year, in my view".Warren Buffett on CNBC says the economy is getting better.Warren Buffett on CNBC says slowdown in oil & gas effected a lot of sectors.Warren Buffett on CNBC says the U.S. Credit card market better than expected.Warren Buffett on CNBC 3G Capital is just following the standard capitalist practise.